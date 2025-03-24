Ticket prices revealed for the brand-new Inverness Castle experience

Entry into the newly refurbished Inverness Castle will cost visitors upwards of £20, after the pricing structure was made public.

The Inverness Castle Experience is part of a £315 million initiative to boost tourism across the Highlands.

Formerly the seat of justice in Inverness, the castle closed in 2021 for a major refurbishment, transforming it into a world-class attraction.

The current castle dates back to 1836 and dominates the city’s skyline with its iconic red-brick hue.

However, access to the castle and its grounds has been restricted for years due to ongoing renovation work.

The castle is gearing up for a grand reopening later this year, and entry prices have now been unveiled, with special offers available for Highland residents.

Entry Prices:

Adult (Online): £20

Adult (Walk-up): £22

Senior (65+) (Online): £18

Senior (65+) (Walk-up): £20

Child (Online): £14

Child (Walk-up): £16

Family (1 adult, 1 child) (Online): £28

Family (1 adult, 1 child) (Walk-up): £32

Family (1 adult, 2 children) (Online): £32

Family (1 adult, 2 children) (Walk-up): £38

Family (1 adult, 3 children) (Online): £42

Family (1 adult, 3 children) (Walk-up): £50

Family (2 adults, 1 child) (Online): £36

Family (2 adults, 1 child) (Walk-up): £42

Family (2 adults, 2 children) (Online): £46 (corrected from $46)

Family (2 adults, 2 children) (Walk-up): £54

Family (2 adults, 3 children) (Online): £55

Family (2 adults, 3 children) (Walk-up): £65

Highland residents will receive unlimited return visits from October to March, along with a 10% discount on food and drinks after purchasing full-price tickets.

Residents must use their High Life card to access the deal.

Ian Brown, Inverness City Leader, praised the introduction of the special pass, saying it will encourage locals to explore Inverness’s heritage.

He said: “The Inverness Castle Experience is set to become a key landmark in the region, and ensuring that our Highland communities can enjoy it throughout the year is a great move.

“This initiative encourages local engagement and fosters pride in our heritage and Highland stories.”

Visitors to the castle will embark on an immersive and interactive journey where innovation meets Highland storytelling.

People will be guided through the south tower by a Seanchaidh, or storyteller, who will regale them with tales of the Highlands—its landscape, culture, heritage, and people.