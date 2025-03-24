Ticket prices revealed for the brand-new Inverness Castle experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Ticket prices revealed for the brand-new Inverness Castle experience

Visitors will have a range of ticketing options when the castle reopens later this year.

By Ross Hempseed
The new and improved Inverness Castle has been closed for renovations. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Entry into the newly refurbished Inverness Castle will cost visitors upwards of £20, after the pricing structure was made public.

The Inverness Castle Experience is part of a £315 million initiative to boost tourism across the Highlands.

Formerly the seat of justice in Inverness, the castle closed in 2021 for a major refurbishment, transforming it into a world-class attraction.

The new-look castle is expected to draw 500,000 visitors a year. Image: Supplied.

The current castle dates back to 1836 and dominates the city’s skyline with its iconic red-brick hue.

However, access to the castle and its grounds has been restricted for years due to ongoing renovation work.

The castle is gearing up for a grand reopening later this year, and entry prices have now been unveiled, with special offers available for Highland residents.

Entry Prices:

  • Adult (Online): £20
  • Adult (Walk-up): £22
  • Senior (65+) (Online): £18
  • Senior (65+) (Walk-up): £20
  • Child (Online): £14
  • Child (Walk-up): £16
  • Family (1 adult, 1 child) (Online): £28
  • Family (1 adult, 1 child) (Walk-up): £32
  • Family (1 adult, 2 children) (Online): £32
  • Family (1 adult, 2 children) (Walk-up): £38
  • Family (1 adult, 3 children) (Online): £42
  • Family (1 adult, 3 children) (Walk-up): £50
  • Family (2 adults, 1 child) (Online): £36
  • Family (2 adults, 1 child) (Walk-up): £42
  • Family (2 adults, 2 children) (Online): £46 (corrected from $46)
  • Family (2 adults, 2 children) (Walk-up): £54
  • Family (2 adults, 3 children) (Online): £55
  • Family (2 adults, 3 children) (Walk-up): £65

Highland residents will receive unlimited return visits from October to March, along with a 10% discount on food and drinks after purchasing full-price tickets.

Residents must use their High Life card to access the deal.

Ian Brown, Inverness City Leader, praised the introduction of the special pass, saying it will encourage locals to explore Inverness’s heritage.

He said: “The Inverness Castle Experience is set to become a key landmark in the region, and ensuring that our Highland communities can enjoy it throughout the year is a great move.

“This initiative encourages local engagement and fosters pride in our heritage and Highland stories.”

The Inverness Castle Experience will immerse visitors in the history of Inverness. Image: Supplied.

Visitors to the castle will embark on an immersive and interactive journey where innovation meets Highland storytelling.

People will be guided through the south tower by a Seanchaidh, or storyteller, who will regale them with tales of the Highlands—its landscape, culture, heritage, and people.

