Highland Council warned to ‘read the room’ in run-up to vote for £500k pay rise for senior roles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Highland Council warned to ‘read the room’ in run-up to vote for £500k pay rise for senior roles

The council have already budgeted for the rise after the Scottish Local Authorities Remuneration Committee (SLARC) brought their report to the Scottish Government.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Highland Council offices in Inverness.
Councillors will vote for the rises on Thursday. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Highland Council are set to vote for an almost 22% pay rise for their senior councillors.

This means pay could go up by between £5k – £11k, depending on council position.

The council say the extra pay, totalling almost £500k, has already been budgeted for.

However, opposition councillors have asked the council to consider “reading the room” ahead of the decision on Thursday.

How much could senior councillor pay go up?

The leader and convener of the council could see 22% rises equivalent to £10,981 and £8,234 a year respectively.

Other senior council positions, including opposition leader and leader of the Inverness committee will increase by between £5,095 and £7,108.

The would equate to an increase of 21.7% which is the same as the increase for regular councillors that was previously agreed by the Scottish Government.

Highland Council are allowed a leader, convenor and up to 19 additional senior council positions.

This includes current senior positions listed in the council’s report, with standard councillor pay at the end.  Will Angus/DCT Media.

What will it cost?

The pay increases, if agreed, will cost the council £490k and bring the councillor pay total to £2.3 million.

The Scottish Local Authorities Remuneration Committee (SLARC) assessed councillor pay back in 2023.

The Scottish Government agreed with their recommendation and set the 1st of April 2025 as the date for the councillor pay increases to come into effect.

As a result this increase has already been accounted for in this year’s budget, which was agreed on the 6th of March.

Highland Council increased council tax and council house rents as part of the budget which was agreed on the 6th March. Supplied by DC Thomson Design Team.

What did the SLARC find?

In a survey of Scottish councillors, SLARC said ‘formal council duties’ for the majority of councillors took up 26 hours a week.

44% said ‘informal duties’ added over 16 hours a week to the total commitment.

The majority of councillors (51%) said council work came in addition to their alternative full or part-time employment.

As part of their pay recommendation, SLARC said previous pay levels are a barrier for under-represented groups to become councillors.

Inverness Labour councillor Michael Gregson has spoken out against the increases.

What have councillors said?

Labour councillor for Inverness Central Michael Gregson said: “With the 7% council tax rise, rents up by 8%, and the pre-existing higher prices people pay in the Highlands, this pay award is just wrong.

“They’re not reading the room.”

He added that senior councillors should not take a pay rise when “many people are not impressed with the council’s performance.”

“This is head-in-the-sand stuff, ignoring the very evident issues which are far from being fixed – in roads and infrastructure, education, social work, housing…”

Green Aird and Loch Ness councillor Chris Ballance said: “Councillor salaries are determined nationally by the Scottish Government, and are the same across Scotland.

“The only decision in the hands of local authorities is the salary of senior leadership.”

The final decision on councillor pay will be made by councillors on Thursday.

Read more Highland Council stories

Conversation