New Black Isle Brewery site: First signs of development for new city project appeared just before Travellers pitched up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

New Black Isle Brewery site: First signs of development for new city project appeared just before Travellers pitched up

Travellers are camped on land in Inverness that is part of the new Black Isle Brewery project.

By Stuart Findlay
Workers from drilling contractor Hydracrat at the Black Isle Brewery site. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Workers from drilling contractor Hydracrat at the Black Isle Brewery site. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson

The first signs of development starting at the new Black Isle Brewery site in Inverness appeared just a few days before Travellers arrived at the same spot.

The land at Inverness Shopping Park has been earmarked by the organic business as the home of its new brewery and distillery.

Plans surfaced in May 2023 and were approved by Highland councillors in February 2024.

rteail park camp
Travellers at Inverness’s main retail park. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

There hadn’t been any visible signs of change to the site until last week, when workers from contractor Hydracrat appeared.

The firm specialises in drilling services for ground investigations while aiming to reduce environmental damage.

Travellers’ Torvean trip provoked anger

But shortly after Hydracrat’s machinery left the site, the group of Travellers moved their camp there from Torvean.

The area in question is opposite Burger King and will one day be used as the main entrance with a pedestrian walkway and a car park.

On Tuesday, a member of the group of Travellers told The Press and Journal they have spoken to the landowner and will be gone by the end of the week.

The Travellers have pitched up on land that will cover a new pedestrian path and car park. Image: Black Isle Brewery

The Black Isle Brewery has been asked to comment.

The group of Travellers arrived in Inverness last week and their encampment caused the postponement of the city’s Park Run.

They had left Torvean by Monday – but sparked anger after accusations they had left 20 bags of rubbish behind and churned-up the grass.

The group said they will leave the retail park site “as they found it” and pleaded with people to stop abusing them online.

What are the Black Isle Brewery’s plans for the site?

News that some signs of work have been visible at the site will be welcomed by the brewery’s many supporters.

The approval of its planning permission in February 2024 gave the business three years to begin work before it would lapse.

We’re only 14 months down the line but there have been other examples of difficult market conditions ultimately leading to projects being shelved.

An artist’s impression of the new Black Isle Brewery. Image: Black Isle Brewery

This was notable recently when an application to build a hotel on the old Ironworks site collapsed.

The Black Isle Brewery picked the Inverness site because of a lack of space for expansion at its current home at Old Allangrange Farm.

Its new two-storey home will include the new brewery and distillery – as well as a shop, visitor centre, bar and a restaurant.

There will also be an outside decked area, courtyard garden and education areas.

It is expected the new venue will be popular with locals and tourists with forecasts of 20,000 visitors a year.

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

Conversation