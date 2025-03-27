Aye Eat to reopen with ‘cheaper’ menu as bosses invite influencer back to Inverness for free meal

Inverness restaurant Aye Eat has offered a free meal to the influencer who gave them a poor review.

The owners of the venue have also developed a new menu with changes to pricing.

Las Vegas-born TikToker Kalani Smith, known as Kalani Ghost Hunter, visited the High Street restaurant during his tour of the Highlands.

Posting a review on TikTok, he described his meal as “the worst in the UK?”, adding that he would have preferred McDonald’s.

The review initially sparked criticism from the owners who said the video was “not helpful” in challenging times.

The video was later removed from TikTok after Aye Eat owners David and Roberta Shayer claimed the influencer’s commentary incited a backlash that saw them becoming targets of abuse.

Now, the couple has issued a statement saying they have taken the criticism on board.

They explained they have undertaken a benchmarking exercise on pricing following the review.

Aye Eat was closed this week to allow “time to reflect on the experience” but will reopen tomorrow.

Aye Eat invites Kalani Ghost Hunter for free meal

The owners of the Inverness restaurant have now invited the influencer back, admitting they have taken the criticism on board.

The couple confirmed they have reached out to the videographer, inviting him and his partner back to the restaurant for a complimentary meal.

The proprietors closed the restaurant this week, taking time to reflect on the experience.

They say they wish to draw a line under the difficult few days following the review and to showcase the changes they are implementing to improve.

Since Sunday’s video appeared on social media, the owners have developed a new menu and have undertaken a benchmarking exercise on pricing.

Aye Eat to reopen tomorrow after negative review

The restaurant is set to reopen tomorrow, Friday, March 28.

Aye Eat co-owner David Shayer said: “Whilst we had an open discussion with Kalani about some of the video details, it won’t serve any purpose now to go back over old ground.

“It has been a difficult few days for us, as a family and a family business. Kalani showed compassion by removing the video. We want to welcome him and his partner back, to rectify things and to show the changes we have made.

“There are lessons to be learned from the experience and, as a business, we have taken that on board. It would be good to have Kalani and his partner back here. It’s a beautiful part of the world and we’d like to offer them the best.”

“As a business, we will always listen to constructive criticism. We’ve invested a lot into this and we want to get it right.

“We want to move forward from this in a positive way.”