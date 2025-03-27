Councillors dismiss ‘read the room’ concerns as senior figures’ £500k pay rise goes ahead without debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Councillors dismiss ‘read the room’ concerns as senior figures’ £500k pay rise goes ahead without debate

The decision follows a Scottish Government decision to increase standard councillor pay by a similar amount.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Highland Council headquarters. Image: Sandy McCook
Highland Council have agreed to boost senior councillor pay by between £5-11k this year.

The move adds almost £500k to the councillor wage bill, bringing it to a new total of £2.3 million.

The decision comes as the Scottish government agreed standard councillor pay should be increased.

How much has pay gone up for senior councillors?

The council leader and council convenor have secured a 22% pay rise.

This will see their salary increase by £10,981 and £8,234 a year respectively.

Other senior council positions, including opposition leader and leader of the Inverness committee will increase by between £5,095 and £7,108.

The slightly smaller 21.7% increase is the same rise as was seen for regular councillors that was previously set by the Scottish Government.

Highland Council are allowed a leader, convenor and up to 19 additional senior council positions.

This graph highlights the bump in senior councillor pay. Will Angus/DCT Media.

How much is it going to cost?

The total bill for the pay rises comes to £490k, bringing the total pay award to councillors to £2.3 million.

The council’s finances were agreed on March 6 and these rises were included in budget calculations.

The Scottish Government agreed the current pay level for councillors to come into effect on the 1st April 2025 after a report from the Scottish Local Authorities Remuneration Committee (SLARC).

Councillors failed to address ‘read the room’ concerns

Ahead of the meeting, Labour councillor Michael Gregson said councillors should consider “reading the room” before approving the pay rise.

He said: “With the 7% council tax rise, rents up by 8%, and the pre-existing higher prices people pay in the Highlands, this pay award is just wrong.

Inverness central councillor Michael Gregson.

He added that senior councillors should not take a pay rise when “many people are not impressed with the council’s performance”.

“This is head-in-the-sand stuff, ignoring the very evident issues which are far from being fixed – in roads and infrastructure, education, social work, housing…”

