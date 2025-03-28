Tornagrain: Scotland’s newest town to get new primary school by 2027 as councillors approve plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Tornagrain: Scotland’s newest town to get new primary school by 2027 as councillors approve plans

The school was approved in principle by councillors - but what work is still needed?

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Tornagrain's growing community will now include primary school. Supplied by moray estates.
Councillors have given the green light for new a Primary school in Tornagrain – the first for the town.

Under current proposals, this could see a school open its doors in the town by 2027.

It has been granted after fears were raised nearby Croy primary could face an “unmanageable level of overcrowding” as Tornagrain continues to grow.

Tornagrain is getting some new infrastructure. Picture by SANDY McCOOK.

What are the current plans for the new school?

Currently, the school will open in phases with the first stage bringing eight classrooms.

This means the “gradually” built school will open at half capacity.

Tornagrain itself is still growing, with the town housing over 750 residents as of last year.

Two further phases of four classroom block extensions will bring the total capacity of the school up to 16 classrooms.

A potential site for the school has been identified and now work begins for council planners to draw up detailed plans for the school.

An older aerial image of the Tornagrain school site. Supplied by Highland Council.
And the latest view of Tornagrain, with the site highlighted in yellow. Supplied by Google Earth.

Councillors silence school critics

Critics of the new school argued “there’s not enough children [in Tornagrain] to make a new school worth building”.

However, council officers say there are 157 primary school pupils within nearby Croy’s catchment, with 43 already on a waiting list to transfer.

Most of these are in Croy primary, which has seen the school stretch past its 100 pupil capacity to 119.

Two ‘modular’ classroom units have been tacked onto Croy primary “to address capacity issues in the short term”.

But Highland Council’s own school forecast expects the number of pupils in Cory’s catchment to more than double to 300 by 2038.

Croy Primary School. Supplied by Google Maps

Croy not a school solution for Tornagrain

Children in Tornagrain currently have to travel 1.5km along a partially unpaved and unlit path each day to get to school in Croy.

Some members of the public had raised safety concerns around this as part of the consultation on Tornagrain’s new school.

The hope is the new school will have suitably safer travel arrangements for pupils as part of Highland Council’s active travel network.

Combined with the current overcrowding, councillors soon agreed with the proposed educational benefits a new school would bring for future pupils.

