‘Friendly’ Torvean Park Travellers open up after setting up camp in Inverness

A running event has been cancelled this weekend after a group of Travellers set up an encampment at the former golf course.

Up to 16 vehicles, including eight campervans, have been parked on the grass behind the small loch at the Inverness park.

Torvean Parkrun, which organises weekly group jogs at the site, has posted that Saturday’s meeting has been cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The Press and Journal visited Torvean Park to learn more about the people who have temporarily moved to the Highland Capital.

The group, who did not want to be named or pictured stressed that they are all “friendly”.

They told us that they are “on holiday” in Inverness.

Torvean Park Travellers open up about Inverness “holiday”

We knocked on one of the campervans and a woman answered the door.

When asked why they chose Inverness, she said: “We’re on holiday.”

“We are coming from Wales.”

“Just ask around we’re all very friendly here.”

We asked her how long they were planning to stay.

“Just the weekend,” she said.

‘What’s life if you’re on your own?’

We knocked on another campervan door and another friendly woman greeted us.

She said: “We travel the world; we’re now travelling around Scotland.

“I’m a gypsy, most people here are gypsies.

“We come from all over the UK, some from Birmingham, Newcastle, Wales etc.”

We asked her why they travel all together.

“Because what’s life if you’re on your own?” she said.

A third traveller told The P&J they don’t know how long they’ll stay.

She said: “For as long as we can.

“Normally someone asks us to leave.”

Highland Council ‘liaising’ with Inverness Travellers

It is not the first time Travellers set up an encampment at Torvean Park.

In June 2023, a group of Travellers also set up a camp at the Inverness site.

The Highland Council claims is currently dealing with the situation.

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “Our staff are liaising with the people involved and progressing the ‘Policy on supporting cooperation and managing unauthorised camps’ which sets out the multi-agency responsibilities and arrangements for responding to roadside encampments.

The local authority’s policy on Gypsy/Travellers can be viewed here.

Torvean parkrun posted: “PARKRUN CANCELLED. Due to unforeseen circumstances we’re very sorry that we’ve had to cancel this Saturday’s Parkrun.

“We’ll keep you updated next week with any more developments.”