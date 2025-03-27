‘Friendly’ Torvean Park Travellers open up after setting up camp in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘Friendly’ Torvean Park Travellers open up after setting up camp in Inverness

The P&J visited the 'unauthorised camp', which has led to the cancellation of the Parkrun this weekend.

By Alberto Lejarraga
16 travellers vehicles at Torvean park
Travellers have parked 16 vehicles at Torvean Park in Inverness. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

A running event has been cancelled this weekend after a group of Travellers set up an encampment at the former golf course.

Up to 16 vehicles, including eight campervans, have been parked on the grass behind the small loch at the Inverness park.

Torvean Parkrun, which organises weekly group jogs at the site, has posted that Saturday’s meeting has been cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The Press and Journal visited Torvean Park to learn more about the people who have temporarily moved to the Highland Capital.

The group, who did not want to be named or pictured stressed that they are all “friendly”.

They told us that they are “on holiday” in Inverness.

Torvean Park Travellers open up about Inverness “holiday”

We knocked on one of the campervans and a woman answered the door.

When asked why they chose Inverness, she said: “We’re on holiday.”

campervans from travellers
Campervans parked at Torvean Park in Inverness. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

“We are coming from Wales.”

“Just ask around we’re all very friendly here.”

We asked her how long they were planning to stay.

“Just the weekend,” she said.

‘What’s life if you’re on your own?’

We knocked on another campervan door and another friendly woman greeted us.

She said: “We travel the world; we’re now travelling around Scotland.

“I’m a gypsy, most people here are gypsies.

hens at Torvean Park
There are caged birds at Torvean Park. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

“We come from all over the UK, some from Birmingham, Newcastle, Wales etc.”

We asked her why they travel all together.

“Because what’s life if you’re on your own?” she said.

A third traveller told The P&J they don’t know how long they’ll stay.

She said: “For as long as we can.

“Normally someone asks us to leave.”

Highland Council ‘liaising’ with Inverness Travellers

It is not the first time Travellers set up an encampment at Torvean Park.

In June 2023, a group of Travellers also set up a camp at the Inverness site.

The Highland Council claims is currently dealing with the situation.

vehicles parked at park
The council is dealing with the holidaymakers. Image:  Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “Our staff are liaising with the people involved and progressing the ‘Policy on supporting cooperation and managing unauthorised camps’ which sets out the multi-agency responsibilities and arrangements for responding to roadside encampments.

The local authority’s policy on Gypsy/Travellers can be viewed here.

Torvean parkrun posted: “PARKRUN CANCELLED. Due to unforeseen circumstances we’re very sorry that we’ve had to cancel this Saturday’s Parkrun.

“We’ll keep you updated next week with any more developments.”

Conversation