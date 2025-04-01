Inverness Ice Centre to turn to crowdfunding to cool closure fears over crippling energy costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness Ice Centre to turn to crowdfunding to cool closure fears over crippling energy costs

The facility still dealing with energy price hikes which have more than doubled their monthly bills.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Michael Green and Gordon Barron of Inverness Ice Centre
Councillor and Ice Centre Chairman Michael Green and CEO Gordon Barron. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Inverness Ice Centre is to ask for public financial support as it battles closure over rising energy costs.

Recent energy price hikes have left the centre in a “precarious” financial position, according to Ice Centre chairman Michael Green.

Along with chief executive Gordon Barron, they planned to guide the centre off thin ice by selling off some of the centre’s property assets.

However, after a board meeting the centre has instead opted to open a crowdfunding campaign, asking the public to get the Ice Centre through the current financial crisis.

Mr Barron said 44 jobs depend on the Ice Centre.

The centre is currently winding down winter sports for the year. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

What is the situation with the Ice Centre?

The centre’s voting members were told the centre was facing closure, unless a financial recovery plan was implemented.

This is due to the recent spiralling energy costs, which have impacted the power-hungry ice venue more than most.

The recent energy crisis saw their prices rocket from £12,000 to £30,000 a month overnight.

The rink requires a lot of power and upkeep to run. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson

This has left the centre in a “precarious” financial position over the last two years.

Chairman Mr Green worked closely with chief executive Mr Barron to produce the financial plan which they said could see the centre survive and then begin to grow.

These plans include solar panels being installed on the centre’s roof to relieve some of the energy costs.

This would come at the cost of selling a rental property adjacent to the centre.

However, the Ice Centre board has agreed to defer these plans for 30 days, opting instead to try and raise money through crowdfunding in the community.

Bleak picture for other ice venues across the Scotland

Other ice rinks across Scotland have been facing similar financial troubles.

Ayr Ice Rink closed its doors in 2023, blaming an “unprecedented hike in energy costs.”

Dewars Centre Ice Rink in Perth has also indicated they planned to close, but remains open just over the winter months.

This seasonal model of icy activities is something Inverness Ice Centre has also adopted.

The Ice Centre opens up to events and groups over the summer. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

What has Inverness Ice Centre done differently?

Set up as a charity, the Inverness Ice Centre has been getting creative in order to survive.

The Ice Centre spends the year swapping between an icy sports venue and an events hub.

Mr Green and Mr Barron spoke of it’s popular Strictly Inverness event, which is a huge financial boost for the centre.

Over the course of its 14-year and counting run, the event has raised over £2.3 million for the centre and it’s event partner Highland Hospice.

Other events coming to the venue this year include music gigs Inver90s and Pulse8.

The Ice Centre also hosts many events outside of music. Image: Gordon Barron.

What is the plan for the centre?

Speaking in reaction to the board’s decision to defer the financial plans, Ice Centre chief executive Mr Barron said the decision came after “lengthy discussion.”

He said: “The board will consult with our accountant to establish the level of crowd funding we require to meet our cash flow requirements over the next 12 months.

“The committee will be crowd fundraising to meet this requirement almost immediately and we will be looking for support from the public.”

The Ice Centra also runs their Ice Café and Bar. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson

Councillor and Ice Centre chairman Mr Green said Ice Centre organisers had taken this “transparent and democratic” decision for the “benefit of our users and members.”

He added: “We have decided to defer the vote on selling the rental space for 30 days to explore crowd funding as an alternative solution.

“We look forward to working closely with the newly formed Crowdfunding Sub-Committee to raise awareness and secure financial support for this initiative, ensuring the long-term future of the Ice Centre.

“Further details will be shared in the coming days.”

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

