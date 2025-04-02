Worries 400 new homes for Culloden could put strain on services beyond Inverness community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Worries 400 new homes for Culloden could put strain on services beyond Inverness community

Councillors waved the application through after questioning council officers on the local wildlife and service impact of the housing.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Aerial view of development site.
Planning officers argued bees might actually benefit from the new homes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A long-running housing project in Inverness has been approved by Highland Council despite worries about the impact on bees.

Springfield Properties has been granted permission, in principle, to begin developing plans for the site which could see up to 400 homes join Culloden.

The plans have been in the pipeline for a number of years and were hit by a number of local objections.

A render of what the houses could look like from the A96. Supplied by Springfield Properties/Highland Council.

How big is the housing development?

Springfield first submitted their interest in developing the agricultural land back in 2021.

The site is sandwiched between the A96 Aberdeen road, Culloden and Smithton.

Proposals have undergone a number of revisions since then to allow for variations in A96 dualling and East Link projects.

Residents will access the site through the latest Smithton development.

The variety of different homes on the Milton of Culloden site is yet to be decided, but a minimum of 25% of the housing will be affordable homes.

A wider view of development in the area. Supplied by Highland Council.

Concern for Inverness bees made clear

Culloden and Ardersier Councillor Morven Reid raised concerns about the local bee population, which is nearby to the site.

The Loch Ness Honey Company is based directly next to the site, and have over 100 honey producing hives over the local area.

In an objection, Culloden Community Council previously said the site is an “environmentally important natural area for the bees to find food and gather.”

Planning officer Christine Macleod said Springfield hoped mitigate the impact on local bees during construction.

She added that once the housing was lived in, the variation in residential gardens could mean “a lot more” food sources for the bees in time.

An overview of the housing, with the bees currently stationed to the north west. Supplied by Springfield Properties/Highland Council.

Councillors question housing ‘with absolutely no community facilities at all’

Aird and Loch Ness councillor Chris Ballance questioned the lack of infrastructure included with the development, which is purely housing and will be reliant on local services in Culloden and beyond.

Culloden Community Council had again raised concerns over the strain extra housing would put on struggling local services.

Due to the age of the application, many of Highland Council’s latest proposals to increase developer commitments to local infrastructure do not apply to the plans.

It means the current 35% affordable housing commitment doesn’t apply and it remains at the previous 25% level for the proposals.

Other current contributions from Springfield include £164 per home for a new east Inverness sports facility, and £1,369 per home towards a district park.

Two rings show ten and twenty minute walks to access local facilities. Supplied by Springfield Properties/Highland Council.

Springfield ordered to provide local bus stop for homes

Due to the concerns over local infrastructure, councillors have used their powers to increase Springfield’s local investment.

They have asked planning officers to demand Springfield provide bus stop lay-bys so bus services can accommodate future local passengers.

With these adjustments in mind, Springfield Properties can finalise drawing up the site plans.

It is anticipated that work will be able to begin once the council have approved these plans.

Dave Main, managing director of Springfield North, said: “We’re pleased to have received outline planning permission for these 400 new homes.

“This development will increase the supply of high-quality, energy efficient homes to meet local demand and help support Highland Council’s objective to double housing output to support the region’s growing economy.”

