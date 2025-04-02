Worries 400 new homes for Culloden could put strain on services beyond Inverness community

A long-running housing project in Inverness has been approved by Highland Council despite worries about the impact on bees.

Springfield Properties has been granted permission, in principle, to begin developing plans for the site which could see up to 400 homes join Culloden.

The plans have been in the pipeline for a number of years and were hit by a number of local objections.

How big is the housing development?

Springfield first submitted their interest in developing the agricultural land back in 2021.

The site is sandwiched between the A96 Aberdeen road, Culloden and Smithton.

Proposals have undergone a number of revisions since then to allow for variations in A96 dualling and East Link projects.

Residents will access the site through the latest Smithton development.

The variety of different homes on the Milton of Culloden site is yet to be decided, but a minimum of 25% of the housing will be affordable homes.

Concern for Inverness bees made clear

Culloden and Ardersier Councillor Morven Reid raised concerns about the local bee population, which is nearby to the site.

The Loch Ness Honey Company is based directly next to the site, and have over 100 honey producing hives over the local area.

In an objection, Culloden Community Council previously said the site is an “environmentally important natural area for the bees to find food and gather.”

Planning officer Christine Macleod said Springfield hoped mitigate the impact on local bees during construction.

She added that once the housing was lived in, the variation in residential gardens could mean “a lot more” food sources for the bees in time.

Councillors question housing ‘with absolutely no community facilities at all’

Aird and Loch Ness councillor Chris Ballance questioned the lack of infrastructure included with the development, which is purely housing and will be reliant on local services in Culloden and beyond.

Culloden Community Council had again raised concerns over the strain extra housing would put on struggling local services.

Due to the age of the application, many of Highland Council’s latest proposals to increase developer commitments to local infrastructure do not apply to the plans.

It means the current 35% affordable housing commitment doesn’t apply and it remains at the previous 25% level for the proposals.

Other current contributions from Springfield include £164 per home for a new east Inverness sports facility, and £1,369 per home towards a district park.

Springfield ordered to provide local bus stop for homes

Due to the concerns over local infrastructure, councillors have used their powers to increase Springfield’s local investment.

They have asked planning officers to demand Springfield provide bus stop lay-bys so bus services can accommodate future local passengers.

With these adjustments in mind, Springfield Properties can finalise drawing up the site plans.

It is anticipated that work will be able to begin once the council have approved these plans.

Dave Main, managing director of Springfield North, said: “We’re pleased to have received outline planning permission for these 400 new homes.

“This development will increase the supply of high-quality, energy efficient homes to meet local demand and help support Highland Council’s objective to double housing output to support the region’s growing economy.”

