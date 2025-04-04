Gun Lodge Hotel in Ardersier to be transformed into ’boutique’ accommodation and wellness centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Inverness

Gun Lodge Hotel in Ardersier to be transformed into ’boutique’ accommodation and wellness centre

Take a look at the ambitious plans to rejuvenate the Ardersier hotel, which have been given the go-ahead.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Exterior of Gun Lodge Hotel.
The Gun Lodge Hotel, from Ardersier's High Street. Supplied by Highland Council/Historic Environment Team.

A historic Ardersier hotel-pub’s transformation into a luxury hotel and wellness centre has been approved.

The Gun Lodge Hotel on the village’s High Street has been closed for about a year while new owners Shamrock Wellbeing lodged new plans to give the hotel a fresh start.

They are seeking the change the traditional local pub feel into a “boutique” hotel with wellness centre, lounge and conference venue.

Local councillors said they were “delighted” with the plans for the Gun Lodge Hotel.

The hotel has rooms on both floors. Supplied by Rightmove.

When did the Gun Lodge shut?

The previous owners of the hotel first posted the property for sale back in March of 2023.

They officially retired from running the Gun Lodge Hotel a year later, and the hotel has remained closed since then.

A sign advertising the hotel on the A96 remains intact. Supplied by Google Maps.

The last opinions of the hotel before it closed were mixed, with happy guests admiring its friendly and family feel.

However, the experience of others was not so positive, with one visitor calling the lodge a “sad little motel” and told Tripadvisor users to avoid the hotel “at all costs.”

Highland Council’s historic environment team say the hotel opened in the 1970s, but estimates the property was built in the mid-18th Century.

New owners Shamrock Wellbeing plan to give the building a new lease of life as a “boutique wellness hotel.”

The Gun Lodge’s bar and restaurant area, before the hotel was closed. Supplied by Rightmove.

What transformation is planned?

The new owners intend to shake off the hotel’s old pub roots, starting with transforming the adjacent ex-manager’s house into a wellbeing and wellness centre.

The wellness centre will open four treatment rooms of various sizes to members of the public and hotel residents.

A consulting space and a drug store will also open up with the space, which could mean a variety of health and wellbeing treatments may be on offer in the future.

The manager’s house, set to become Ardersier’s new wellness and wellbeing centre. Supplied by Google Maps.

The old lounge bar will become a conference venue, and the restaurant will relax into a lounge dining experience.

The “bulky” toilet block extension is set to go, replaced with a “sleek” dark grey aluminium conservatory.

The Gun Lodge Hotel’s infamous toilet block extension. Supplied by Google Maps.

The number of rooms in the hotel will reduce by one to make space for the toilets moving inside the building.

In their analysis of the plans, council officers said the project will deliver “high quality design that is in keeping with the local character and contributes to the historic environment.”

The hotel’s ex-stable frontage will be remaining “as is” according to council officers. Supplied by Google Maps.

Councillors ‘delighted’ to see Gun Lodge restoration

Culloden and Ardersier councillor Morven Reid said: “I am delighted to see the building being brought back into use.”

Inverness Ness-side Councillor Andrew MacKintosh said: “The [Gun Lodge Hotel]  is in a fine space and it’s good to see it coming back.”

He jokingly added the ex-toilet block was an “environmental health hazard” and was relieved to see it being removed.

