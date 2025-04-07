How new Inverness ‘friendship bus’ launched by charity could be the answer to public transport worries for some in city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

How new Inverness ‘friendship bus’ launched by charity could be the answer to public transport worries for some in city

People have been crying out for better public transport in the Highland capital.

By Stuart Findlay
Elsie Normington, Fiona MacInnes, Martin Pieraccini and Anne McCreadie (seated) with the new bus. Image: Partnership for Wellbeing
A pair of Inverness charities have come together to launch a brand-new “friendship bus” aimed at tackling isolation and keeping older adults connected to their community.

Public transport has become a worry in the city in recent years amidst concerns buses are often late, don’t show up at all and are too expensive.

Now two causes have come together to reduce the reliance on the network for some residents in the Highland capital.

The bus – gifted by the charity behind the long-running Wednesday Lunch Club at Merkinch Community Centre – has been officially handed over to Partnerships for Wellbeing (PFW), which has been providing community transport services in Inverness since 2004.

The rebranded vehicle will not only continue transporting people to the popular Merkinch Lunch Club free of charge, but it will also relieve pressure on PFW’s current fleet and allow the charity to grow its Friendship Club activities across the city.

PFW Manager Jeff Zycinski hailed the donation as one that will make a big difference to the lives of older adults in Inverness.

He said: “This is such an amazing and generous gift from the Merkinch charity and we’re delighted to be able to continue taking people to the lunch club because we know it’s valued so much by local people as a way to maintain friendships.

“Thanks to this new bus, we can also expand our Friendship Club outings to more communities across the city, reaching even more people who might otherwise feel isolated.”

‘We can all do so much more for the community when we work together’

Public transport has become a bit of a sore spot in Inverness in recent years.

The city’s network has been plagued by delays, cancellations and claims that it’s not good value for money.

It’s all the better then that this group of older adults won’t have to worry about the reliability of the friendship bus.

Fiona MacInnes, community transport manager with Partnership for Wellbeing and Elsie Normington,<br />development officer with Merkinch Community Centre, with the new bus. Image: Partnership for Wellbeing

Elsie Normington, development manager at the Merkinch Community Centre, said the donation reflects the spirit of partnership that has always been central to community life in Inverness.

She said: “The rebranded bus is a great symbol of co-operation between two city charities, and it goes to show how we can all do so much more for the community when we work together.”

The new friendship bus takes to the road this month, with routes and outings extending beyond Merkinch to bring joy, connection, and a sense of belonging to older residents throughout Inverness.

Partnerships for Wellbeing is an Inverness-based charity providing a range of volunteer-led services in the city.

Its community transport service operates with a team of 55 volunteer drivers and passenger assistants and a fleet of five wheelchair-accessible vehicles.

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

