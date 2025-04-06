Costa, Starbucks or something else altogether? Who’s being lined up for this prime Inverness city centre location?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Costa, Starbucks or something else altogether? Who’s being lined up for this prime Inverness city centre location?

The Motor Fuel Group is hoping to build a drive-thru coffee shop within a Morrisons supermarket car park.

By Stuart Findlay
Artist impression of new Inverness drive-thru coffee shop.
Architects have created impressions of what the new drive-thru coffee shop could look like. Image: Whittam Cox Architects.

A drive-thru coffee shop looks likely to become the latest addition to Inverness city centre – but who is being lined up to fill the space?

Motor Fuel Group (MFG) unveiled plans to add a store within the grounds of the Morrisons supermarket on Millburn Road earlier this year.

But the company is keeping its cards close to its chest when it comes to announcing who would take the reins if its planning application gets the nod from Highland Council.

Let’s take a look at the likely contenders.

Motor Fuel Group ‘partners’

MFG struck a huge deal with Morrisons in April 2024 when they acquired 337 of the supermarket’s petrol forecourts and another 400 associated sites for £2.5bn.

Since then, the company has been lodging planning applications all over the UK that look very similar to the one we’re seeing in Inverness.

Further east, there’s one planned in Inverurie.

The prospect of a new drive-thru might have coffee fans hoping that it will be something outside what we’ve already got in the Highland capital.

Artist impression of new Inverness drive-thru coffee shop.
A new drive-thru coffee shop has been earmarked for development in Inverness Morrisons car park. Image: Whittam Cox Architects.

Tim Horton’s caused a stir in 2018 when it announced it was looking at a location in the Telford Retail Park.

But the plans never materialised and earlier this year the Canadian coffee giant announced it had formally withdrawn its plans.

It’s still possible that a more left-field candidate might enter the fray. But when you take a quick look at the moves MFG has made so far and the partners it lists on its website, a pair of candidates stand out.

That’s Costa and Starbucks.

There are already several in the city and both chains have a drive-thru too.

Who else is on Motor Fuel Group’s list?

There are plenty of other familiar names on the MFG partners page, but most of them don’t tick the right boxes for a coffee drive-thru.

McDonald’s, Subway and Londis are some of the other names.

One that could prove controversial given the chain’s reluctance to tackle the Highland market is Greggs.

MFG opened more Greggs than any other chain in 2023. They mainly been in service stations, including petrol stations in Elgin, but the bakery giant has opened a drive-thru in some locations across the UK.

Diagram showing car park and blueprint for coffee shop location within the grounds.
Blueprints lodged with the Highland Council outline proposals for the new coffee shop, adjacent to the store’s existing petrol station. Image: Whittam Cox Architects.

Greggs made its first foray into Inverness when it opened in a Longman Road service station in 2022, but it has not been bold enough to go fully head-to-head with local favourites Harry Gow and Ashers yet.

MFG and Costa did not respond to requests for comment.

A spokesman for Starbucks said the company does not comment on planning applications.

In its planning statement, MFG said its Inverness venture was masterminded to “redevelop underutilised areas” of the vast Morrisons car park.

