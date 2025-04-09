Inside the war on gulls in Inverness – as fears grow for summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inside the war on gulls in Inverness – as fears grow for summer

It’s been warned stricter licences for culling the birds has sparked a growing crisis in the Highland capital.

Why is Inverness being gripped by a gulls crisis?
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

A falcon named Angel has been patrolling the skies above Inverness to scare away troublesome gulls.

Lasers, nets, and spikes have all been deployed as a deterrent.

Signs warn residents and tourists in the Highland capital not to feed the birds.

But why is there suddenly such a panic over the number of gulls in Inverness, and what’s to blame?

Inverness Bid, an organisation which represents businesses in the city, say it’s become much harder to cull them.

Until last year they say NatureScot – a Scottish Government quango – granted most requests to remove eggs before chicks were born.

Angel, the falcon tasked with scaring off gulls in Inverness.

That helped keep the gull population stable.

But NatureScot has stopped handing out so many licences due to fears over a “serious decline” in numbers.

Inverness Bid told the Press and Journal around 2,000 eggs were destroyed in 2023.

This declined to less than 200 last year.

That has had an immediate impact.

“While species conservation is supported, this must be balanced with consideration of health and safety risks,” a spokesperson for Inverness Bid said.

“Our gull incident reporting platform recorded that some members of the public had to visit A&E due to injuries from direct strikes.”

Councillor Alasdair Christie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Alasdair Christie, an Inverness Lib Dem councillor, said NatureScot’s stance is “totally at odds” with the wishes of locals.

“I would suggest they actually sit down the river and try to eat a sandwich,” he said.

“I’ve had numerous complaints from local residents, ranging from their children being unable eat outside their school, to cafe owners saying tourists can’t eat outside.”

Last July a hockey club in Inverness shut after it was plagued by divebombing gulls.

Inverness Bid says the gull population could increase by 7% each year without intervention.

SNP veteran Fergus Ewing. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Fergus Ewing, the SNP MSP for Inverness and Nairn, has criticised NatureScot’s approach.

He claims the quango is behaving like a “feudal barony”.

Mr Ewing has launched a campaign alongside former Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross to tackle the crisis.

The two MSPs met officials from NatureScot.

‘Utmost seriousness’

“The problems caused by lack of gull control are of the utmost seriousness, including the risk of serious injury from gull swoops,” they told the P&J.

Mr Ross, a regional Highlands and Islands MSP, took the war on gulls to Holyrood.

He recounted how one attack left an elderly woman in Elgin with a broken leg.

But not everyone agrees with the push to cull the gulls.

Councillor Chris Ballance
Councillor Chris Ballance. Image: Jason Hedges.

Chris Ballance, a Loch Ness councillor for the Greens, said: “The priority has to be control and displacement measures first, before egg destruction.

“We have to find ways of living with nature, not destroying it.”

Inverness Bid is waiting with baited breath to see if NatureScot will U-turn.

A verdict is expected in the coming weeks.

Mr Christie warned money invested by the council in previous years will have been wasted if gull eggs cannot be culled.

‘Last resort’

NatureScot maintained culling licences should only be granted as a “last resort”.

The public agency pointed out gull species have declined by between 44% and 75%.

Some are now red-listed by conservation groups.

A spokesperson said: “We are working with several local authorities to look at how we can support a more coordinated approach.

“The focus is on advising on preventative measures, deterrents, and guidance.”

