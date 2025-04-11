24-hour Inverness Asda to slash opening hours

Asda Inverness will no longer open 24 hours a day and will instead close at midnight, its been confirmed.

The store on Ivanhoe Avenue is the only Asda store in the Highland capital, and is a handy stop-off for travellers.

It is the only major supermarket in the city open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

However, this will change later this month.

It has now been confirmed that the 24-hour store will have its opening hours reduced.

Inverness Asda to stop 24-hour operation

Instead the store will open at 6am and close at midnight, slashing six hours of the store’s opening daily opening time.

According to Asda, this is so staff can be redistributed to busier times of the day.

An Asda spokesperson: “We occasionally review the opening hours of our stores and have updated the hours at our Inverness so we can better serve customers shopping Asda’s unbeatable value at the busiest times of the day.”

Due to the store’s closure during the night, Asda has confirmed “measures” are in place including cameras to discourage anti-social behaviour.

They also said that the petrol station would remain a 24-hour service for motorists.

Asda Inverness will cease being a 24-hour store on Monday, April 21.