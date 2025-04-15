Timeline: From Scottish Cup winners to fighting for their very survival, how did Caley Thistle get here?

After 21 years on the rise, the thousands of Caley Thistle fans who gathered to party in Inverness’s Northern Meeting Park on the final day of May 2015 had every reason to believe the highs would just keep on coming.

A day earlier the club had lifted the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park for the first time in its history.

James Vincent’s dramatic late goal clinched a nail-biting 2-1 win over Falkirk for the Highland side.

The triumph capped off a spectacular season that saw ICT finish third in the Scottish Premiership and qualify for European football for the first time.

Six weeks later, Inverness hosted its first-ever Europa League fixture.

Fans enjoyed a trip to Romania as the Highlanders lost narrowly 1-0 on aggregate to Astra Giurgiu.

There was a lot to proud of.

And plenty of reasons to believe this was a stage Caley Thistle belonged on.

But a decade on, the picture is drastically different.

Dreams of a return to European football have been replaced by a much more modest aims: finishing ahead of Annan to survive another season in the third tier.

And more worryingly, surviving as a football club altogether.

The start of the slide

On the back of such a hugely successful season, there was a lot of optimism that the club’s fanbase would grow in Inverness and across the Highlands.

Looking back now, it’s clear that simply did not happen.

While there might have been optimism that the previous year’s success could be the start of something big, there were reasons to believe it could be short-lived too.

Before long, you had to expect that Rangers would be back challenging at the top and the two Edinburgh clubs would get their houses back in order.

Plus, the first team had to contend with the loss of three stalwarts in captain Graeme Shinnie, Nick Ross and Marley Watkins.

Ryan Christie had been a standout performer in the cup-winning side. And as a born-and-bred Invernessian – not to mention the son of club legend Charlie – he was adored by fans.

But as the transfer window closed at the end of August, Christie was sold to Celtic for £500,000.

It was a bitter blow. But clearly, Christie was destined for greater things and at least the Caley Jags managed to get him back on loan for the season.

Unfortunately, the midfielder sustained a knee injury in November that ultimately ended his time with the club.

Off the pitch, struggling Dundee Utd requested Caley Thistle’s permission to speak to cup-winning manager John Hughes about becoming their new manager.

The approach was turned down but the fallout created a rift between Hughes and chairman Kenny Cameron.

Caley Thistle ultimately limped to a seventh-placed finish in 2015-16 season and rumours of a fallout between Hughes and the board reached a crescendo.

A terrific strike from Miles Storey to claim a November Highland derby victory at Ross County was a rare highlight but the club’s failure to secure the on-loan forward permanently helped seal Hughes’s departure.

Storey signed with Aberdeen instead and Yogi, dissatisfied with the loss of so many key players, left his post in May 2016.

The Richie Foran appointment

It had been a badly kept secret in Inverness for some time that Richie Foran was being groomed for the manager’s position.

As club captain, he’d been a huge part of the club’s rise in the early 2010s before injury forced him to miss the entirety of ICT’s glorious 2014-15 season.

Hughes’s abrupt departure meant the opportunity came along a bit earlier than expected and unfortunately, Foran’s lack of experience on the managerial front showed.

There were promising signs to begin with. The team scored 15 goals across a successful four-game group stage in the League Cup.

But wins were a lot harder to come by in the league.

A 3-0 victory at Motherwell had Inverness in the top six in October but Foran’s side didn’t win again until February.

The February win against Rangers, courtesy of a last-minute Billy Mckay overhead kick, lifted Caley Thistle off the foot of the table.

But another seven game winless run followed, capped by a dismal 4-0 thrashing at Ross County.

Three wins in the final four matches made it interesting. But the damage had already been done and the club’s seven-year stay in the top flight ended on May 20.

Chairman Kenny Cameron left the next week and Foran followed a few days later.

The Championship years

John Robertson answered the club’s SOS and began his second stint as manager in June 2017.

In the boardroom, Graham Rae stepped up from his role as a director to become the new chairman.

The departures were numerous. Players like Ross Draper, Josh Meekings and Greg Tansey left as the core that tasted Scottish Cup glory just two years earlier dwindled ever smaller.

Inverness’s last trip to the second tier was a short and very successful one. After a painful last-day relegation in 2009, they bounced straight back under Terry Butcher.

It was altogether different this time though. There were serious fears they’d drop another division after only collecting four points in their first seven league matches.

They did turn it around – in spectacular fashion – but left it too late to make the promotion play-offs, missing out by two points.

The upturn in fortunes provided optimism among fans that promotion was possible in 2018-19.

And the relegation of Highland rivals Ross County promised a potentially mouth-watering title chase.

But ultimately, County cruised to the title while too many draws for Inverness had them finish a distant third.

Still, it was an improvement on the previous term and a chance to claim promotion in the playoffs.

In the Scottish Cup, victory over Dundee Utd at Tannadice had Inverness back in the Scottish Cup semis for the first time in three years.

Hearts ultimately ended their cup dream and although ICT got past Ayr in the first round of the promotion playoffs, Dundee Utd avenged their cup exit by comfortably eliminating the Highlanders.

Off the pitch, Scot Gardiner was named as the club’s chief executive in April 2019.

It didn’t seem like a huge deal at the time but it certainly turned out to be.

How ‘thinking outside the box’ led to concert fiasco

Graham Rae’s tenure as chairman came to an end in September 2019, with Ross Morrison stepping up from vice-chairman to take control.

Gardiner hinted at some of the changes that were to come when he said the club desperately needed to “think outside the box” after posting a huge £892,000 loss.

On the pitch, the 2019-20 season was cut short by the Covid pandemic with Caley Thistle sitting second in the table.

The following year was weird and unsettling for obvious reasons, with no fans at matches and league matches not kicking off until October.

John Robertson was given compassionate leave in February 2021 as Neil McCann stepped in to take over as interim manager.

The 27-game league season finished with Inverness in fifth, narrowly missing out on the play-offs.

Billy Dodds took the reins in the summer of 2021 and led the club to a third-placed finish.

ICT dumped Partick Thistle and Arbroath out of the play-offs – the latter in a dramatic penalty shootout.

They were 45 minutes from a return to the Premiership while locked 2-2 on aggregate with St Johnstone in Perth.

However, a four-goal second half blitz from the Saints consigned them to another season in the second tier.

Off the pitch, concerts for Andrea Bocelli and Duran Duran were held at the stadium.

But they didn’t go well, to put it mildly.

The events were dubbed “an embarrassment to Inverness” by fans and months later, several firms said they were owed thousands by the concert company.

Cup final return and the Duncan Ferguson experiment

The 2022-23 season was a mixed bag.

The Caley Jags’ league form was disappointing – they finished in fifth, once again outside the playoffs.

In the Scottish Cup, Queen’s Park dumped ICT out in the fourth round but fielded an ineligible player while doing so.

It meant that Inverness were awarded the tie instead and further victories over Livingston, Kilmarnock and Falkirk had them back in the Scottish Cup final.

Dodds’ team put up a respectable showing against Celtic but ultimately fell short.

It was enough for the ex-Scotland striker to keep his job among growing fan discontent but a poor start to the 2023-24 season eventually cost him the gig.

Duncan Ferguson was the surprising choice as new manager and he enjoyed a good honeymoon period, going unbeaten in his first seven league matches.

Off the field, Ross Morrison and Scot Gardiner pinned the club’s hopes to an ill-fated battery storage scheme.

The latter was tweeting gifs of fireworks when the application was initially approved in controversial circumstances.

It was eventually reconsidered and rejected, with all manner of accusations flying towards Highland Council from the Caley Thistle boardroom.

Things had turned equally grim on the park as the promise of Ferguson’s team withered.

Their team’s inability to find the back of the net was their undoing and they couldn’t escape finishing in the bottom two.

A disastrous playoff defeat to Hamilton confirmed the club’s relegation and consigned them to the third tier for the first time in 25 years.

Fan protests prompt a new beginning

Fans stormed the pitch to protest the club’s board after the full-time whistle blew.

And their anger increased tenfold a few days later when Caley Thistle announced it was “delighted” to reveal that it was shifting the club’s training base to Kelty, 136 miles away.

The fallout was massive. It prompted the resignation of Ross Morrison as chairman and there was an eventual u-turn.

Scot Gardiner also quit as chief executive.

But not before he championed a takeover bid from Ketan Makwana, a man who had already failed to buy six football clubs.

Makwana’s bid ultimately failed.

Ex-chairman Alan Savage was then appointed to lead a major restructuring effort.

Administration and a 25-point deduction were next with Ferguson leaving as manager and being replaced with long-serving coach Scott Kellacher.

Fans rallied around the club and a decent run of form steered them out of automatic relegation trouble and gave them a fighting chance of avoiding the bottom two.

More uncertainty followed and administrators BDO said the club was “significant risk” of disappearing altogether because of the difficulty getting creditors to agree to a company voluntary arrangement (CVA).

However, the picture appeared rosier a few days later when an agreement was struck.

Alan Savage then made an offer to take control of the club and was announced as the preferred bidder last week.

On the park, the club sits three points above the relegation play-off with three games remaining.

It seems unlikely that Caley Thistle’s next decade will be as much of a rollercoaster as the last one.

And surely, things can now only get better.

Right?

