Emily in Scotland’s favourite spots around Inverness, from battlefields to coffee shops

Visiting the Black Isle to make a wish at the Clootie Well and spot some dolphins is the perfect way to spend a day, according to Emily Chalmers, aka, Emily In Scotland.

She shares all her adventures and trips, often with her dog, a Weimaraner named Baxter, across the Highlands and beyond with thousands of online followers.

Emily, who grew up in Dingwall, also uses her social media platforms to share interesting stories and legends from the area.

The project manager found her inspiration after listening to her granddad’s stories while “touring about”.

It was while the pair were driving all over the place that his many interesting stories would come out.

Emily, who is based near Inverness, would then research these stories when she got home, and that’s where her interest grew.

Now she has 146k followers on Instagram, a further 177k on Facebook, and 112.4k on TikTok, who all tune in to be inspired.

We chatted to Emily about her love of the Highlands, and some of her favourite things about Inverness…

What springs to mind when you think about Inverness?

I live quite close to Loch Ness, so it’s always what comes to my mind, but what probably interests me the most is the Culloden battlefield and its history.

I’m getting a bit obsessive about the history of it all.

What are your favourite places around Inverness?

I love the battlefield, and I walk Baxter there.

The Clava Cairns are also right up there. I’m still waiting to see it during the winter solstice, that’s when the sunrise lines up with all the stones.

But, I missed it in December, so that’s my goal for this year… if I remember.

The Victorian Market is one of my favourite places now that it’s been done up; it’s so good. If I want something to eat, it’s usually where I pop in. There’s so much choice and it’s so pretty with all the fairy lights, I really love it.

The actual Bad Girl Bakery is just along the road at Muir of Ord, so I’ve gone there too many times. The cakes are not like normal-sized cakes!

Head to Hootananny for a ‘traditional’ Inverness night out

Because I’m from here, I’ve had way too many nights in Johnny Foxes and the Den, they’re probably not memorable in that I cannot remember them.

I always think a night out in Inverness should include live music at Hootananny’s. I don’t think you can get a more traditional, great Inverness experience than being in there.

You never know what’s going to be happening there.

What’s your favourite restaurant in Inverness?

I think it’s got to be the Mustard Seed, I think they are steadily good. And they use all locally sourced products, and it’s just always really good. I haven’t had a bad meal there.

For something more casual I’m always at the Black Isle Brewery, I don’t drink the beer but I am a sucker for those pizzas.

They do one that’s like truffle and mushrooms, it’s so good. It’s dog-friendly, so when Baxter and I are in the area, that’s where we’re going.

Where do you get inspiration for your adventures and stories?

I think I get a lot of my inspiration online, like I deep dive into old maps and Canmore.

And going to visitor centres. I know a lot of people visit the battlefield, for example, but don’t always necessarily go to the visitor centre, which is what I’ve done for years.

I only recently went a couple of months ago, and it’s filled with so much information.

Talking to the locals is where you hear the best stories, from people who have witnessed it.

One of my favourite stories is that my grandfather swore he saw the Loch Ness Monster, and not in the water. He saw it on the banks of Loch Ness sunbathing.

I love little tidbits like that.

What is your first memory of Inverness?

My first memories are so old and nostalgic, but the clock in the Eastgate Centre that used to do a show — that was one of my favourite things that I would always go and look at.

It always seemed like such a big thing going to Inverness, even from the back of Dingwall, it seemed like a big journey then.

Where do you head for a coffee stop?

So in Inverness, my favourite is definitely the Milk Bar, there’s one in the Victorian Market and they have one down by the river as well. You can sit outside, and it’s really nice.

My local cafe, Biagiotti, is so good, and one of my favourites as well. I’m a coffee fiend, so that’s my area of expertise.

How is 2025 going for you so far?

I’m incredibly busy, and I have a lot of stays coming up that are quite exciting. I’m going to the Isle of Arran, and I’ve never been before.

I’m going to be staying in what is essentially an upside-down boat, so the roof is a boat and there’s a house underneath it.

And I’m not long back from visiting my sister in New Zealand.

A perfect day for Emily involves…

My usual go-to is the Black Isle.

I’ll go make a wish at the Clootie Well (with a biodegradable rag) and then go around the coast to Chanonry Point to see if I can spot any dolphins.

Baxter can have a good run on the beach, and then I’ll get coffee and cake.

That’s usually my nice, calm afternoon if I need something easy-going.

Follow @emilyinscotland on Instagram for more adventures and stories.

