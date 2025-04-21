Emily in Scotland’s favourite spots around Inverness, from battlefields to coffee shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emily in Scotland’s favourite spots around Inverness, from battlefields to coffee shops

Emily Chalmers posts videos about her trips around Scotland, and often shares stories and legends with her thousands of fans.

Emily in Scotland shares stories from across the Highlands with her followers. Image: Emily Chalmers
By Lauren Taylor

Visiting the Black Isle to make a wish at the Clootie Well and spot some dolphins is the perfect way to spend a day, according to Emily Chalmers, aka, Emily In Scotland.

She shares all her adventures and trips, often with her dog, a Weimaraner named Baxter, across the Highlands and beyond with thousands of online followers.

Emily, who grew up in Dingwall, also uses her social media platforms to share interesting stories and legends from the area.

The face behind Emily in Scotland. Image: Emily Chalmers

The project manager found her inspiration after listening to her granddad’s stories while “touring about”.

It was while the pair were driving all over the place that his many interesting stories would come out.

Emily, who is based near Inverness, would then research these stories when she got home, and that’s where her interest grew.

Now she has 146k followers on Instagram, a further 177k on Facebook, and 112.4k on TikTok, who all tune in to be inspired.

We chatted to Emily about her love of the Highlands, and some of her favourite things about Inverness…

What springs to mind when you think about Inverness?

I live quite close to Loch Ness, so it’s always what comes to my mind, but what probably interests me the most is the Culloden battlefield and its history.

Leanach Cottage at Culloden. Image: Emily Chalmers

I’m getting a bit obsessive about the history of it all.

What are your favourite places around Inverness?

I love the battlefield, and I walk Baxter there.

The Clava Cairns are also right up there. I’m still waiting to see it during the winter solstice, that’s when the sunrise lines up with all the stones.

Emily and Baxter at the Clava Cairns. Image: Emily Chalmers

But, I missed it in December, so that’s my goal for this year… if I remember.

The Victorian Market is one of my favourite places now that it’s been done up; it’s so good. If I want something to eat, it’s usually where I pop in. There’s so much choice and it’s so pretty with all the fairy lights, I really love it.

The actual Bad Girl Bakery is just along the road at Muir of Ord, so I’ve gone there too many times. The cakes are not like normal-sized cakes!

Head to Hootananny for a ‘traditional’ Inverness night out

Because I’m from here, I’ve had way too many nights in Johnny Foxes and the Den, they’re probably not memorable in that I cannot remember them.

I always think a night out in Inverness should include live music at Hootananny’s. I don’t think you can get a more traditional, great Inverness experience than being in there.

You never know what’s going to be happening there.

What’s your favourite restaurant in Inverness?

I think it’s got to be the Mustard Seed, I think they are steadily good. And they use all locally sourced products, and it’s just always really good. I haven’t had a bad meal there.

For something more casual I’m always at the Black Isle Brewery, I don’t drink the beer but I am a sucker for those pizzas.

They do one that’s like truffle and mushrooms, it’s so good. It’s dog-friendly, so when Baxter and I are in the area, that’s where we’re going.

Where do you get inspiration for your adventures and stories?

I think I get a lot of my inspiration online, like I deep dive into old maps and Canmore.

And going to visitor centres. I know a lot of people visit the battlefield, for example, but don’t always necessarily go to the visitor centre, which is what I’ve done for years.

I only recently went a couple of months ago, and it’s filled with so much information.

Baxter often gets to go on adventures with Emily, like this trip to the Fairy Lochs. Image: Emily Chalmers

Talking to the locals is where you hear the best stories, from people who have witnessed it.

One of my favourite stories is that my grandfather swore he saw the Loch Ness Monster, and not in the water. He saw it on the banks of Loch Ness sunbathing.

I love little tidbits like that.

What is your first memory of Inverness?

My first memories are so old and nostalgic, but the clock in the Eastgate Centre that used to do a show — that was one of my favourite things that I would always go and look at.

It always seemed like such a big thing going to Inverness, even from the back of Dingwall, it seemed like a big journey then.

Where do you head for a coffee stop?

So in Inverness, my favourite is definitely the Milk Bar, there’s one in the Victorian Market and they have one down by the river as well. You can sit outside, and it’s really nice.

Biagiotti is another spot Emily heads to for coffee. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

My local cafe, Biagiotti, is so good, and one of my favourites as well. I’m a coffee fiend, so that’s my area of expertise.

How is 2025 going for you so far?

I’m incredibly busy, and I have a lot of stays coming up that are quite exciting. I’m going to the Isle of Arran, and I’ve never been before.

I’m going to be staying in what is essentially an upside-down boat, so the roof is a boat and there’s a house underneath it.

And I’m not long back from visiting my sister in New Zealand.

A perfect day for Emily involves…

My usual go-to is the Black Isle.

I’ll go make a wish at the Clootie Well (with a biodegradable rag) and then go around the coast to Chanonry Point to see if I can spot any dolphins.

Emily and Baxter on the Black Isle. Image: Emily Chalmers

Baxter can have a good run on the beach, and then I’ll get coffee and cake.

That’s usually my nice, calm afternoon if I need something easy-going.

Follow @emilyinscotland on Instagram for more adventures and stories.

