Home News Inverness

All you need to know as Etape Loch Ness returns this weekend

The 11th annual endurance event will kick off on Sunday.

Cyclists set off from the start line at Etape Loch Ness.
The 11th edition of Etape Loch Ness will take place on Sunday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Michelle Henderson

Cyclists from all walks of life will put their stamina to the test as they take on Etape Loch Ness this weekend.

Thousands of participants will descend on the Highlands to beat their personal best and help raise thousands for good causes.

Entering its 11th year, the event challenges riders to tackle a 66-mile route along the banks of Loch Ness, before crossing the finish line in Inverness.

The Etape Loch Ness course also includes the King of the Mountain, which is located after Fort Augustus at mile 34, and consists of a 4.8-mile climb to the top of the Glencoe summit.

With just four days to go until the event gets underway, we have put together a handy guide to help keep you moving.

A host of road closures will be put in place in and around Inverness before and during the event. Image: Eilidh Marshall/ Etape Loch Ness

Etape road closures

Highland motorists are being advised of potential delays on both Saturday and Sunday as roads are closed to make way for the event.

Here’s a rundown of the road closures and all the relevant times.

Overnight road closures: 

  • Bught Road / Ness Walk from Bught Avenue Junction to Ballifeary Lane – 6pm Saturday until 8am Sunday
  • Bught Road from Bught Avenue to Whin Park – 9pm Saturday until 8am Sunday
  • Bught Avenue from its junction with Bught Road to its junction with Bught Lane – 6pm Saturday until 7.30am Sunday
  • Bishop’s Road from Ardross Terrace to Ness Walk – 6pm Saturday until 3.30pm Sunday

Sunday road closures: 

  • Ness Walk from Bishop’s Road to Ballifeary Lane – 5am until 8am.
  • Bught Drive between its junction with Bught Avenue and the A82 Glen Urquhart Road – 5am until 7.10am
  • A82 from Torvean Roundabout to the A831 junction in Drumnadrochit – 5.20am until 8.05am
  • A82 from Bught Drive to General Booth Road – 5.45am until 7.15am
  • A82 from the Urquhart Castle entrance to Dalcataig Road in Invermoriston – 6.05am until 9.05am
  • A82 from the A831 junction in Drumnadrochit to the Urquhart Castle entrance – 6.15am until 8.15am
  • A82 from the Dalcataig junction in Invermoriston to the B862 junction in Fort Augustus – 6.40am until 9.35am
  • B862 from Fort Augustus to the B852 Junction – 6.50am until 10.55am
  • B852 from the B862 junction to Pass of Inverfarigaig – 7.25am until 11.20am
  • B852 from Pass of Inverfarigaig to the B862 junction in Dores – 7.25am until 12.20pm
  • B862 from Dores to the Holm Roundabout – 7.55am until 12.45pm
  • Ness Walk / Ardross Terrace from Young Street Junction to Bishop’s Road – 7.55am until 1pm
  • B862 (Dores Road/Island Bank Road) from Holm Roundabout to Ness Bridge (Inverness bound closure) – 8.15am until 1pm
  • Inverness Southern Distributor Road between Ness Side Roundabout and Holm Roundabout (southbound closure) 8.15am until 1pm
  • Infirmary Bridge (pedestrian only) – 5am until 4pm
Two cyclist side by side on the road as a rider lifts his arms in the air.
Thousands of riders will take on the 66-mile route. Image: Eilidh Marshall/ Etape Loch Ness.

Places to park in Inverness during the event

Inverness has a range of pay and display car parks in the heart of the town centre.

Located 1.3 miles away, Old Town Rose Street Multi-Storey Car Park has ample parking to accommodate a range of needs.

Prices start from £2.00, with 24-hour parking also available.

Alternative options can be found at both the Falcon Gallery car park and the Eastgate Shopping Centre car park.

Pay and display parking can also be located at The Club on Michell’s Lane, with 12-hours of parking priced at £4.

If you’re looking to park closer to the event, parking is available at both the Eden Court Theatre and the Highland Council car park.

Key event timings

Participants must register at the event hub at the Eden Court Theatre between 10am and 7pm the day before the event.

Riders will set off from Bught Park between 6am and 6.50am, with the first finishers expected back from 8.45am.

The main presentation will take place at 10.30am at the events hub.

