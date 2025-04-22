Inverness family blocked from building new home in their own garden due to concerns for trees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness family blocked from building new home in their own garden due to concerns for trees

The applicant wanted the new house so he could live a "quiet but active retirement."

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Aultnaskiach road
Aultnaskiach Road, South Inverness. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson

Concern for mature trees and local biodiversity has stopped an Inverness resident from building a house in their own family garden.

Applicant Hugh Barron appealed to councillors after a proposal to construct a three-bedroom property was rejected by council planners.

The plans also received objections from a number of local residents in the Aultnaskiach cul-de-sac, who raised concerns for trees and wildlife in the area.

Who objected to the plans?

Mr Barron originally wanted a four-bedroom house within the plot of his mother’s home, but later reduced it to three after the council and local residents took issue.

Speaking on behalf of nine other residents, Sean Richmond said the house would lead to a “demonstrable loss of biodiversity” and objected to the plans.

They added Mr Barron, a retired geoscientist, has already felled four trees on the proposed site.

Donnie and Katy Martin were next door to the plot and said the root systems of nearby protected trees would have been impacted by the building work.

Many of the residents on Aultnaskiach road objected to the plans. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Did Mr Barron address the concerns?

Mr Barron, who has family connections in the area going back over 60 years, attempted to address concerns ahead of the council review.

He said assurances had been made from developers any trees still standing would be safe during construction.

He defended the removal of four trees from the site, saying one had Ash Dieback, two had destroyed a shed and one was blocking the sun from a greenhouse.

Family’s commitment to biodiversity

Mr Barron said he planned to plant six new trees and grow hedges on the site to improve biodiversity, and his family have a record of preserving nature.

His family has bought the nearby Aultnaskiach Dell “to prevent its destruction” with the area now a thriving community woodland.

Aultnaskiach Dell is a nature spot in Inverness. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Mr Barron added: “I would like to continue a deep connection with Aultnaskiach going back over 60 years and to live a quiet but active retirement.”

He added the house would allow him to continue to care for his mother and “contribute to the wellbeing of this unique woodland area.”

What did councillors have to say?

Councillor Margaret Paterson said: “As councillors on the [Planning Review Body] we should be looking out more for trees.

“Once trees are taken away it takes years for any other ones to grow to that height.”

She added she was very concerned about the impact the house would have on the trees and beech hedge.

Councillors were also concerned how waste drainage would affect the trees beyond the site. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Councillor Paul Oldham said: “I am concerned, not just with the four trees that have been mentioned but also the representations from residents about other trees that may be affected.”

The committee agreed with planning officers that the development could not go ahead “without damage to the remaining trees and loss of biodiversity” and was subsequently refused.

