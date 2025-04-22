Inverness family blocked from building new home in their own garden due to concerns for trees

Concern for mature trees and local biodiversity has stopped an Inverness resident from building a house in their own family garden.

Applicant Hugh Barron appealed to councillors after a proposal to construct a three-bedroom property was rejected by council planners.

The plans also received objections from a number of local residents in the Aultnaskiach cul-de-sac, who raised concerns for trees and wildlife in the area.

Who objected to the plans?

Mr Barron originally wanted a four-bedroom house within the plot of his mother’s home, but later reduced it to three after the council and local residents took issue.

Speaking on behalf of nine other residents, Sean Richmond said the house would lead to a “demonstrable loss of biodiversity” and objected to the plans.

They added Mr Barron, a retired geoscientist, has already felled four trees on the proposed site.

Donnie and Katy Martin were next door to the plot and said the root systems of nearby protected trees would have been impacted by the building work.

Did Mr Barron address the concerns?

Mr Barron, who has family connections in the area going back over 60 years, attempted to address concerns ahead of the council review.

He said assurances had been made from developers any trees still standing would be safe during construction.

He defended the removal of four trees from the site, saying one had Ash Dieback, two had destroyed a shed and one was blocking the sun from a greenhouse.

Family’s commitment to biodiversity

Mr Barron said he planned to plant six new trees and grow hedges on the site to improve biodiversity, and his family have a record of preserving nature.

His family has bought the nearby Aultnaskiach Dell “to prevent its destruction” with the area now a thriving community woodland.

Mr Barron added: “I would like to continue a deep connection with Aultnaskiach going back over 60 years and to live a quiet but active retirement.”

He added the house would allow him to continue to care for his mother and “contribute to the wellbeing of this unique woodland area.”

What did councillors have to say?

Councillor Margaret Paterson said: “As councillors on the [Planning Review Body] we should be looking out more for trees.

“Once trees are taken away it takes years for any other ones to grow to that height.”

She added she was very concerned about the impact the house would have on the trees and beech hedge.

Councillor Paul Oldham said: “I am concerned, not just with the four trees that have been mentioned but also the representations from residents about other trees that may be affected.”

The committee agreed with planning officers that the development could not go ahead “without damage to the remaining trees and loss of biodiversity” and was subsequently refused.

