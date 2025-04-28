Police cameras catch nearly 2,000 speeding drivers in three years on nine-mile stretch of A9 near Inverness

Fifty drivers were caught out by a mobile speeding patrol camera on the A9 near the Kessock Bridge during an incredible 90-minute period last summer, new statistics have revealed.

They were part of nearly 2,000 motorists who were caught across a nine-mile stretch of the A9 around Inverness in the last three years.

Data for the area between Bogbain Farm on the southern outskirts of the city to Arpafeelie on the Black Isle showed that 13 drivers were clocked at driving at 90mph or more.

Two were driving at 100mph near the notorious Munlochy junction in June and October 2022.

Of the eight locations where mobile speed cameras were used, the highest number of offences across 2022, 2023, 2024 and the first three months of 2025 was detected at a site referred to as North Kessock pier.

The location is close to the Harry Gow takeaway, which was formerly a tourist information office for many years.

There were 731 people caught speeding on the A9 there.

Where were the most common places drivers were caught speeding?

Fifty drivers were caught there in 90 minutes on July 28, 2024.

A further 40 were caught during a two-hour window on May 19, 2024.

The second-most common place for police to catch drivers along this stretch was at Craigton Point, on the opposite side of the carriageway heading south just before the Kessock Bridge.

Both of these stretches of road are 50mph zones but only a short distance away from the start of a 70mph limit zone.

A total of 538 offences were detected at the Craigton Point mobile speed camera patrol.

There were 324 detected on the A9 near the Caledonian Stadium, 86 at Arpafeelie on the Black Isle and 62 at Munlochy junction itself.

South of Inverness, 29 drivers were caught speeding close to Bogbain Farm.

‘It’s alarming to see such high numbers’

The Munlochy junction has been known as an accident blackspot for many years.

In recent years, some safety improvements have been carried out as a result.

But earlier this year, Transport Scotland said no further work would be carried out there until traffic lights were installed at the nearby Tore roundabout.

Deputy first minister and Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP Kate Forbes has been campaigning for improvements at the junction for years.

She said: “It’s alarming to see such high numbers of speeding incidents on this vital stretch of the A9, which is used by so many of my constituents.

“I applaud the efforts of Police Scotland who work tirelessly to improve road safety.

“Over the last few years, I have secured a number of improvements at Munlochy junction, and other key access routes for residents of the Black Isle.

“I am committed to working with all the agencies involved to make our roads safer.”

Police Scotland uses its Safety Camera Unit in areas that are most in need of “road casualty reduction”.

It selects its site based on a number of factors, including the area’s history of accidents.

