Police cameras catch nearly 2,000 speeding drivers in three years on nine-mile stretch of A9 near Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Police cameras catch nearly 2,000 speeding drivers in three years on nine-mile stretch of A9 near Inverness

Two drivers were clocked at 100mph close to the notorious Munlochy junction.

By Stuart Findlay
A sign at the Munlochy junction with cars speeding past
The Munlochy junction is known as an accident blackspot on the A9. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Fifty drivers were caught out by a mobile speeding patrol camera on the A9 near the Kessock Bridge during an incredible 90-minute period last summer, new statistics have revealed.

They were part of nearly 2,000 motorists who were caught across a nine-mile stretch of the A9 around Inverness in the last three years.

Data for the area between Bogbain Farm on the southern outskirts of the city to Arpafeelie on the Black Isle showed that 13 drivers were clocked at driving at 90mph or more.

Two were driving at 100mph near the notorious Munlochy junction in June and October 2022.

Of the eight locations where mobile speed cameras were used, the highest number of offences across 2022, 2023, 2024 and the first three months of 2025 was detected at a site referred to as North Kessock pier.

The location is close to the Harry Gow takeaway, which was formerly a tourist information office for many years.

There were 731 people caught speeding on the A9 there.

Where were the most common places drivers were caught speeding?

Fifty drivers were caught there in 90 minutes on July 28, 2024.

A further 40 were caught during a two-hour window on May 19, 2024.

The second-most common place for police to catch drivers along this stretch was at Craigton Point, on the opposite side of the carriageway heading south just before the Kessock Bridge.

Both of these stretches of road are 50mph zones but only a short distance away from the start of a 70mph limit zone.

The Kessock Bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A total of 538 offences were detected at the Craigton Point mobile speed camera patrol.

There were 324 detected on the A9 near the Caledonian Stadium, 86 at Arpafeelie on the Black Isle and 62 at Munlochy junction itself.

South of Inverness, 29 drivers were caught speeding close to Bogbain Farm.

‘It’s alarming to see such high numbers’

The Munlochy junction has been known as an accident blackspot for many years.

In recent years, some safety improvements have been carried out as a result.

But earlier this year, Transport Scotland said no further work would be carried out there until traffic lights were installed at the nearby Tore roundabout.

Deputy first minister and Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP Kate Forbes has been campaigning for improvements at the junction for years.

She said: “It’s alarming to see such high numbers of speeding incidents on this vital stretch of the A9, which is used by so many of my constituents.

Kate Forbes
Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP Kate Forbes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I applaud the efforts of Police Scotland who work tirelessly to improve road safety.

“Over the last few years, I have secured a number of improvements at Munlochy junction, and other key access routes for residents of the Black Isle.

“I am committed to working with all the agencies involved to make our roads safer.”

Police Scotland uses its Safety Camera Unit in areas that are most in need of “road casualty reduction”.

It selects its site based on a number of factors, including the area’s history of accidents.

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

Conversation