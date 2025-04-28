Teenager caught with sick child abuse images was porn addict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Teenager caught with sick child abuse images was porn addict

Calum Simpson, 18, told police: "I have got an addiction to pornography that's really bad and I need help".

By David Love
Inverness Justice Centre.
A teenager caught with images and video of sick child abuse had become “addicted to pornography” before accessing the material.

Calum Simpson, 18, downloaded and shared the “horrific images” of children,
including babies, being sexually abused.

He told police that he was not attracted to children but found the material  “arousing ” due to the “taboo nature of the activity”.

He was spared jail at Inverness Sheriff Court after admitting possessing and sharing the images.

First offender Simpson appeared for sentencing before Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald following the production of a presentencing report.

Police search found sick images

An earlier hearing had heard from fiscal depute Emily Hood, who told the court the images had been discovered when a search warrant was executed at Simpson’s home.

He initially denied to police that he had used Snapchat for his illegal activity, claiming his phone had been hacked.

But outwith the presence of his father, he then confessed: “I have got an addiction to pornography that’s really bad and I need help.”

The indecent images included 219 of the most serious kind and 121 videos,  created between May 3, 2020 and June 26, 2024.

On June 24 and 25, he sent five videos to other users, one of which showed a baby being cruelly abused.

Other imagery included babies and children under the age of 12.

Image descriptions were ‘horrific and upsetting’

Sheriff MacDonald told Simpson, of Muirton Road, Tore: “My heart sinks when I see young people like you before the court with these types of offences.  You are a very young man.

“Some of the images that have been described to me are horrific and upsetting to even hear being described.

“You need rehabilitation. You need to understand why society views these images as being so very wrong. If you don’t already understand that – I don’t know why you don’t – but you need some help.”

She placed Simpson on a community payback order with three years of social work supervision and a requirement that he participate in the Moving Forward 2 Change programme for sexual offenders.

She warned him that the sentence was a “direct alternative to custody” and said: “If you don’t do any small part, you can be called back before the court and a prison sentence imposed instead.”

The sheriff also placed Simpson on the sex offenders register for three years and granted a motion for the forfeiture of seized devices.