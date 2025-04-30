A man who has been working as a cleaner in an Inverness school is due to appear in court after being charged in connection with ‘indecent online communications’.

Christopher Stevenson, 52, was arrested at his Polvanie View home after a ‘sting’ by a vigilante group at around 5:50pm on Monday.

He is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

It’s understood Mr Stevenson worked for an external company which provides cleaning services to Millburn Academy.

He was not directly employed by the school or by Highland Council.

Parents of Millburn Academy pupils received a letter from the head teacher yesterday, sharing a statement from Police Scotland.

Millburn Academy parents informed after ‘concerns’

It reads: “We are aware of concerns that have been raised in relation to the arrest of an individual.”

It added: “The individual referred to in the statement above is not employed by The Highland Council or the school but works for an external company that manages the cleaning and FM services.

“As this matter is subject to legal proceedings we cannot comment further, however, please be assured that this is being taken very seriously, and The Highland Council is linking in with Police Scotland in relation to this issue.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 52-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with indecent online communications.

“Officers were called to Polvanie View, Inverness around 5.50pm on Monday, April 28.

“The 52-year-old man is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.“