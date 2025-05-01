Six new Inverness short-term lets approved despite fears noise from wheelie suitcases and parties could ‘kill community feeling’

Six new short-term lets have been granted across Inverness despite residential concerns “unknown” neighbours will impact their quality of life.

Local residents raised fears of late-night antisocial behaviour and worries the noise from the constant arrival and departure of visitors’ wheelie suitcases would disturb them.

Councillors though were convinced by the each of the applicant’s assurances they would not let their customers get out of hand, and all the applications have been approved.

They are a just handful of the 8,000 short term let applications across the Highlands the council is currently processing.

What were the short-term let worries?

Many of the neighbours adjacent to the short-term let applications were present in the chamber to raise their concerns with councillors.

Fiona McInally lives on Lochalsh Road with her eight-month-old baby and nine-year old-daughter.

She said her family’s quality of life could be impacted by “unknown visitors looking at our children when they are playing in the garden.”

Martin Mackintosh said he has lived on Lochalsh Road for the last 48 years and the street has “always been a residential area – full of families, full of life.”

He added: “It’s taking away an opportunity for a family to move into and actually use the many facilities in the area.

“We are just killing the whole community feeling in the north of Scotland.”

Noise from wheelie suitcases a concern

Geoff Lowe lives opposite one of the short-term let and stated one of his reasons for objection was the “additional noise created by wheelie suitcases.”

He too had concerns about the risks of anti-social behaviour and feels the “sense of community is being eroded” from his neighbourhood.

Councillor William MacKay said the idea of wheelie suitcases causing a neighbourhood noise disturbance was “completely new” to him.

What did Inverness short-term let applicants have to say?

Property owners and short-term let managers fiercely defended their applications from any concerns their visitors would disrupt communities.

Jillian Macleod looks after a number of Inverness-based short-term lets through Ness Holiday Homes.

She addressed councillors on behalf of property owners on Ladies Walk and Hill Street.

Mrs Macleod said she would make sure the properties are “treated appropriately” and work “in any way we can” with neighbours to address their concerns.

Other property owners on Lochalsh Road said a limit on the number of guests staying there would stop noise from Inverness visitors getting out of control.

Where are the latest short-term lets in Inverness?

The latest round of applications were sprinkled across the city.

In addition to the property on Lochalsh Road, an objection to a property on Great Glen Place on the west side of the city was removed and the applications were subsequently granted.

Two properties on Inverness’ south side were approved on Castle Heather Drive and Riverside Gardens.

Towards the city centre, applications for a property on Ladies Walk and Hill Street were also granted by councillors.

Huge influx of short-term let applications

The unanimous approvals came as the council say they are processing over 8,000 short-term let applications across the Highlands.

Licensing committee chairman Sean Kennedy said Edinburgh City Council, by comparison, only have 5,000 short-term let applications.

In granting the applications, Mr Kennedy repeatedly asked the applicants to engage with their neighbours and address any issues they may have.

Council officers told the committee many of the neighbour’s concerns were not relevant to their final decision on the licences.

Mr Kennedy did however add the licenses would be reviewed if neighbours complained of any problems arising from the new Inverness short-term lets.

