Revealed: The Inverness car park where you’re most likely to get a fine

The total number of fines issued by the council in the city increased by 25% from 2022 to 2024.

By Stuart Findlay
Cars in Rose Street car park.
The Highland Council-run Rose Street multi-storey car park. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The number of car parking fines dished out at Highland Council’s Inverness headquarters has quadrupled in the past two years.

Figures published by the council showed the Rose Street multi-storey car park was the most common place in the city for drivers to be hit in 2024.

There were also 72 fines handed out at “invitation to pay” car parks in the city last year.

Although there is no obligation to pay at those sites, drivers were still stung for parking there when they had no road tax or no MOT, being parked in a disabled bay without a blue badge or being parked outside of the marked bays.

At Highland Council’s Glenurquhart Road headquarters, there were 40 parking fines issued in 2022.

That increased to 128 in 2023 and 184 in 2024.

Why were fines given to drivers at Rose Street?

Pay-and-display parking was introduced at the council’s HQ in February 2017.

The spaces are reserved for staff and visitors during working hours Monday to Friday, but members of the public can pay to use it from 4pm to 8am on those days and all day Saturday and Sunday.

There was also a significant increase in the number of fines dished out at the Rose Street multi-storey car park.

The Rose Street Retail Park. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

In 2022, there were 152 fines. The number was 202 a year later and the 2024 figure was 306.

The car park uses barriers and drivers are unable to get out unless they’ve validated their ticket.

The majority of fines issued at Rose Street were for:

  • Parking on level 1 in a private parking bay leased by a member of the public at a monthly rate.
  • Parking in a disabled bay without displaying a valid blue badge.
  • Parking outside of a bay or parking in two bays on levels 3 to 10.

Where else were fines handed out?

Rose Street’s 2024 figure is higher than for any other council-run car park in the Highland capital.

Prior to that, the most common location for a parking fine was at the much smaller Raining’s Stairs car park.

Enforcement there has stayed pretty consistent in the last three years.

There were 273 fines in 2022, 276 in 2023 and 271 in 2024.

An ‘invitation to pay’ parking sign at Inverness Leisure. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Other popular locations for parking violations in 2024 were at Eden Court (200), Inverness Cathedral (179), the Town House (171), Portland Place (47) and Crown Church (27).

The “invitation to pay” car parks where fines were issued were at Inverness Leisure (48), Torvean (21) and Whin Park (3).

Across all the city car parks, the number of fines issued has risen from 1,209 in 2022 to 1,515 in 2024.

Income from these fines increased from £6,553 in 2022 to £8,056 in 2024.

