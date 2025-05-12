Revealed: Owner of Ironworks site has new plans for iconic Inverness venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: Owner of Ironworks site has new plans for iconic Inverness venue

Previous plans to turn the former music venue into a 155-room hotel have been withdrawn.

Ironworks building
The Ironworks closed its doors in February 2023. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

The owner of the Ironworks site has told the Press and Journal he has new plans for the former much-loved concert venue – but is “keeping them to himself” for now.

We revealed in February that plans to build a hotel at the Academy Street site had been axed.

In 2022, developer Bricks Group secured planning permission to replace the Ironworks with a 155-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel as part of a £30 million project.

The Ironworks closed its doors in February 2023 but more than two years later there has still been no sign of demolition beginning.

Following an investigation, The P&J published that official documents show the sale of the building to Bricks Group never actually took place.

The iconic building was acquired for £1 in 2016 by Upland Properties Limited, an Aviemore-based company controlled by Inverness businessman David Cameron.

Mr Cameron, who is also a former director for Caley Thistle, has now revealed he has been drafting new plans for the former Ironworks site.

Why was the Ironworks building never sold to Bricks Group?

Following our investigation, Bricks Group reached out to the Press and Journal to confirm the hotel development would no longer go ahead.

A spokesperson said: “The Marriott hotel development, optioned by Bricks Capital Holdings (now called RedBook International), is not going ahead and the application is withdrawn.”

Courtyard by Marriott intended project
The P&J revealed that plans to build a hotel at the Ironworks site in Inverness will be axed.

The group explained that they had an option to buy the building related to the planning proposal.

However, they confirmed that they never actually owned the site.

Ironworks owner has new ideas for building

In January, the P&J phoned David Cameron and asked him if Upland was still the owner of the building.

He said: “No.”

When we pointed out to him that according to the official register it still was, he replied: “If you’re telling me, you know better than me, so you just do what you want.

“You do what you want, you seem to know everything, on you go.”

Ironworks inside
The Ironworks has been lying empty since its closure in 2023. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

The Press and Journal has since managed to get Mr Cameron on the phone again.

We explained to him that Bricks has confirmed they have withdrawn their application.

We asked the businessman if he has any ideas for the future of the building.

He replied: “I have. But I’m keeping that to myself.”

He then hung up.

Hopes Ironworks can contribute to Inverness again

Inverness Central councillor Michael Gregson, a member of Highland Council’s South Planning Applications Committee, said it’d be “lovely” to see David Cameron sharing his plans for the site.

He said: “It’d be lovely to think that the public was involved in whatever the plans were.

“You don’t expect massive consultation in the way that a public body would do, but I would hope that Upland and Mr Cameron will want to speak to people about it and work with others towards something that’s beneficial for all.

“But yeah, it’d be quite a lot to expect him to reveal his plans before he was absolutely certain about what he was doing.”

Councillor Michael Gregson. Image: Supplied by Michael Gregson

The Labour councillor is worried about the “high rate of unused properties in the city centre.”

“There are many underused spaces, and we don’t really just want a city centre which is unusable,” he said.

He thinks the Ironworks was a “positive” venue and that another hotel in Inverness was “hardly getting the blood rushing.”

However, he thinks it would be unlikely to see the Ironworks reopening “exactly as it was.”

He explained: “It’s very difficult to see a venue for a thousand people thriving at the moment, because medium-sized venues are probably what we need more of.

“I’m all for having more performance and creative activity and, you know, the entertainment sector needs a boost, but it would be difficult to envisage the Ironworks just reopening trying to get a thousand people on a regular basis.”

‘There’s demand for Inverness music venue’

Inverness Central councillor Michael Cameron said there is still “demand for a venue of the type and scale of the Ironworks.”

He explained the site owner “is free to share whatever he wants.”

However, he insists that “when any application is made it must be done publicly.”

The Ironworks
Councillor Michael Cameron said there is demand for a music venue in Inverness: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

He said: “I think there is a demand for a venue of the type and scale of the Ironworks and certainly one that could incorporate all the community activities that went on between gigs being held there.

“Whether that needs to be the Ironworks building is a different question, there is no doubt there have been many memorable nights at the venue but there were some disadvantages too.

“I would support any venue that could offer the facilities that the Ironworks did.”

Music artists ‘annoyed’ to see Ironworks lying empty

Nick Laidlaw, guitarist for Highland band Aklias, performed at the Ironworks over a dozen times with former metal group Seed of Sorrow.

The Invernessian told The P&J: “It’s extremely annoying to see what used to be such a great and important music venue lying empty, due to what seems to be no reason.”

He thinks closing the Ironworks to replace it with a hotel in the first place was “complete nonsense.”

Aklias guitarist Nick Laidlaw misses the Ironworks venue. Image: Supplied by Nick Laidlaw

He said: “Our city has enough hotels but a music venue with such a large capacity that caters to all genres of music? We don’t have one now.

“Thank goodness for The Tooth and Claw and the Market Bar for keeping things going since.

“The Ironworks brought acts from all over the world to the Highlands.

“And if you live up here, you’d probably agree that the alternative would be to travel down to cities such as Glasgow or Edinburgh to see some of your favourite artists touring in Scotland.

“I’d say it was culturally important. With so many sold out shows it really brought a consistent stream of revenue to the city centre, and ironically that included hotels.

“It’s heart-breaking to see The Ironworks lying so empty and lifeless now. A building that brought so much joy in Inverness stripped back to nothing.”

Read more on the Ironworks

