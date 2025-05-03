Fallen masonry forces closure of busy Inverness street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Fallen masonry forces closure of busy Inverness street

A large piece of masonry fell and smashed on the pavement below.

By Michelle Henderson
smashed masonry on the pavement to the left of the picture as a firefighters stands on the right.
Masonry was found scattered across the city centre street, prompting the attendance of firefighters. Image: Supplied.

One of Inverness’s busiest streets came to a standstill this afternoon due to falling masonry.

Crews were called to Union Street shortly after 3pm this afternoon after masonry fell outside Harry Gow Bakery.

The city centre street was cordoned off as firefighters assessed the stability of the stonework of the building.

Pictures taken in the area show a large piece of masonry lying on the pavement outside the city centre bakery.

Masonry on the pavement outside Harry Gow Bakery.
A large piece of masonry was found smashed on the pavement outside Harry Gow Bakery on Union Street. Image: Supplied.

Masonry was left scattered across the road after falling from a great height and smashing on the walkway below.

A section of the pavement was cordoned off as crews dealt with the incident.

The area has since been cleared.

Loose masonry prompts concerns in Inverness

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the incident at 3.22pm.

Two appliances, including an aerial appliance, from the city’s Harbour Road fire station made their way to the scene.

View of Union Street with motorbike in the foreground.
Firefighters were called to the city centre street to survey the stability of the building’s masonry. Image: Supplied.

Upon arrival, firefighters used the aerial appliance to survey the stability of the building.

The stop message was received shortly after 4pm, and crews left the area a short time later.

Conversation