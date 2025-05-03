Fallen masonry forces closure of busy Inverness street

One of Inverness’s busiest streets came to a standstill this afternoon due to falling masonry.

Crews were called to Union Street shortly after 3pm this afternoon after masonry fell outside Harry Gow Bakery.

The city centre street was cordoned off as firefighters assessed the stability of the stonework of the building.

Pictures taken in the area show a large piece of masonry lying on the pavement outside the city centre bakery.

Masonry was left scattered across the road after falling from a great height and smashing on the walkway below.

A section of the pavement was cordoned off as crews dealt with the incident.

The area has since been cleared.

Loose masonry prompts concerns in Inverness

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the incident at 3.22pm.

Two appliances, including an aerial appliance, from the city’s Harbour Road fire station made their way to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters used the aerial appliance to survey the stability of the building.

The stop message was received shortly after 4pm, and crews left the area a short time later.