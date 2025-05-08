Surprise as family-run Inverness restaurant goes up for sale after 30 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Surprise as family-run Inverness restaurant goes up for sale after 30 years

Girvans is hugely popular, with diners regularly seen queuing for a table. 

By Michelle Henderson
Girvans Restaurant
Girvans Restaurant is in the market for new owners. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A hugely popular Inverness restaurant is in the market for new ownership after more than 30 years in business.

Girvans on Stephens Street has been serving diners in the Highland Capital since 1991 and is described as an “icon” of the local food scene.

It is a hit with locals and tourists alike and customers can often be seen queuing for a table, such is its reputation.

Now the family-run restaurant has been listed for sale by agents Graham and Sibbald for offers over £825,000.

The agents suggest the business would be a wonderful opportunity for those wishing to establish a presence in the city.

Locals, meanwhile, have taken to social media to suggest no sweeping changes are needed, commenting: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”.

Picture of indoor seating in Inverness city centre restaurant.
The popular Inverness restaurant has been placed on the market. Image: Graham and Sibbald.

In their listing for the business, the estate agents write: “This iconic restaurant has been serving locals and tourists for years and is known for its warm and friendly atmosphere and in-house patisserie.

“Over the years, the premises have been well maintained.

“The owners and staff are constantly coming up with refreshing ideas for new and exciting dishes.”

Girvans has been approached for comment.

Image of serving counter in Girvans restaurant with grey colour scheme.
The city centre eatery has become a popular spot for locals and tourists alike. Image: Graham and Sibbald.

Girvans sale comes as a surprise to diners

With owner Fiona Girvan and manager Frances Geddes at the helm, Girvans has become a household name in Inverness.

Over the last thirty years, the restaurant’s interior has gone through several upgrades – but all the while it has maintained its quality and community values.

News of the restaurant’s sale has come as a surprise to fans.

Picture of vertical aisle with dining tables on each side.
Locals hope the new owners will honour the business’ legacy. Image: Graham and Sibbald.

Taking to social media, diners expressed hope the new owners will be ‘mindful’ of its longstanding success.

One wrote: “I hope a new owner takes it on and is mindful of the outstanding, lasting success that this business enjoys, doing what it does so very well.

“Remember ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Another described Girvans as their go-to spot in Inverness, writing: “Gutted to hear this.

“One of our favourite restaurants to visit when in Inverness, which is very often.”

Others simply expressed their hopes it will continue to serve quality and traditional Scottish fare when new owners take over.

Conversation