Surprise as family-run Inverness restaurant goes up for sale after 30 years

A hugely popular Inverness restaurant is in the market for new ownership after more than 30 years in business.

Girvans on Stephens Street has been serving diners in the Highland Capital since 1991 and is described as an “icon” of the local food scene.

It is a hit with locals and tourists alike and customers can often be seen queuing for a table, such is its reputation.

Now the family-run restaurant has been listed for sale by agents Graham and Sibbald for offers over £825,000.

The agents suggest the business would be a wonderful opportunity for those wishing to establish a presence in the city.

Locals, meanwhile, have taken to social media to suggest no sweeping changes are needed, commenting: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”.

In their listing for the business, the estate agents write: “This iconic restaurant has been serving locals and tourists for years and is known for its warm and friendly atmosphere and in-house patisserie.

“Over the years, the premises have been well maintained.

“The owners and staff are constantly coming up with refreshing ideas for new and exciting dishes.”

Girvans has been approached for comment.

Girvans sale comes as a surprise to diners

With owner Fiona Girvan and manager Frances Geddes at the helm, Girvans has become a household name in Inverness.

Over the last thirty years, the restaurant’s interior has gone through several upgrades – but all the while it has maintained its quality and community values.

News of the restaurant’s sale has come as a surprise to fans.

Taking to social media, diners expressed hope the new owners will be ‘mindful’ of its longstanding success.

One wrote: “I hope a new owner takes it on and is mindful of the outstanding, lasting success that this business enjoys, doing what it does so very well.

“Remember ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Another described Girvans as their go-to spot in Inverness, writing: “Gutted to hear this.

“One of our favourite restaurants to visit when in Inverness, which is very often.”

Others simply expressed their hopes it will continue to serve quality and traditional Scottish fare when new owners take over.