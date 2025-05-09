Cyclist, 37, taken to hospital after Inverness city centre crash

A man has been taken to hospital following an Inverness city centre crash.

At around 9.45am on Friday, police were called after a crash at the junction of Castle Street with Culduthel Road and View Place.

The collision involved a cyclist and a Ford Transit vehicle.

Emergency services attended and the 37-year-old male cyclist was then taken to Raigmore Hospital.

The severity of his injuries is unknown.

Police say the 43-year-old male driver of the Ford Transit was uninjured.

The road closed shortly after for several hours as collision investigators conducted their inquiries.

Later, at 5.43pm, officers announced the road had reopened.

Officers appeal for CCTV footage

Road policing sergeant Douglas Scott said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who may have seen anything to get in touch with us.

“If you have any recording equipment, please check your footage and pass on any relevant images to us.”

Officers are also checking for any relevant CCTV footage.

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0911 of May 9.

