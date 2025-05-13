First look at newly refurbished Inverness Turkish restaurant

Turkish restaurant Aspendos has reopened to Inverness diners after undergoing a change of location and an impressive makeover.

Mustafa Calisir and Fahri Gulmez have poured their hearts into their new city centre eatery with the aim of honouring their Turkish heritage.

In March, the pair announced plans to relocate from 26 Queensgate to a unit a few doors down, formerly occupied by Escobar.

Two months on, the restaurant has reopened to diners with a fresh new look.

The Press and Journal was invited along to take a look inside the revamped eatery.

Pictures taken inside the restaurant show a new, modern appearance.

Inspired by glamour of Orient Express

Co-owner Fahri said: “We’ve grown with our customers over the last sixteen years.

“And we are excited to welcome everyone to a space that reflects who we are today – modern yet deeply rooted in Turkish heritage.”

Aspendos has been serving diners in Inverness city centre since 2009.

The new space features a relaxed meze bar, offering guests a more informal way to enjoy an array of flavourful small plates.

Co-owner Mustafa added: “We’ve poured our hearts into this space.

“Every detail has been handmade or handpicked to offer our guests something that feels both special and deeply personal.

“This isn’t just a restaurant—it’s our story.”

Read More:

Inverness Turkish restaurant relocating to new and bigger premises