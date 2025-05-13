First look at newly refurbished Inverness Turkish restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

First look at newly refurbished Inverness Turkish restaurant

The owners of Aspendos have poured their hearts into creating their new city centre eatery.

By Michelle Henderson
Mustafa Calisir and Fahri Gulmez, outside Aspendos in Inverness.
Mustafa Calisir and Fahri Gulmez, proprietors of Aspendos, have poured their hearts into their new restaurant to acknowledge their Turkish heritage. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Turkish restaurant Aspendos has reopened to Inverness diners after undergoing a change of location and an impressive makeover.

Mustafa Calisir and Fahri Gulmez have poured their hearts into their new city centre eatery with the aim of honouring their Turkish heritage.

In March, the pair announced plans to relocate from 26 Queensgate to a unit a few doors down, formerly occupied by Escobar.

Two months on, the restaurant has reopened to diners with a fresh new look.

Restaurant decorated in dark blue walls and brown wooden panelling.
Aspendos has a new look after relocating to a new unit on Queensgate, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The restaurant has been serving diners since 2009. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The Press and Journal was invited along to take a look inside the revamped eatery.

Pictures taken inside the restaurant show a new, modern appearance.

Inspired by glamour of Orient Express

Co-owner Fahri said: “We’ve grown with our customers over the last sixteen years.

“And we are excited to welcome everyone to a space that reflects who we are today – modern yet deeply rooted in Turkish heritage.”

Aspendos has been serving diners in Inverness city centre since 2009.

Partner and chef at Aspendos Inverness, Fahri Gulmez leaning against the bar.
Partner and chef Fahri Gulmez said the redesign is deeply rooted in Turkish culture. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Aspendos Turkish Restaurant moved from its old location to what was formerly Escobar. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The new space features a relaxed meze bar, offering guests a more informal way to enjoy an array of flavourful small plates.

Co-owner Mustafa added: “We’ve poured our hearts into this space.

“Every detail has been handmade or handpicked to offer our guests something that feels both special and deeply personal.

“This isn’t just a restaurant—it’s our story.”

