Inverness community woodland upgrade approved despite ‘frightened’ neighbours fearing they will ‘suffer’

An Inverness community woodland group say they are “delighted” plans for upgrades to their woodland path have been given the green light.

This is despite residents next to the new path say they are “frightened” and set to “suffer” from excess traffic and nearby noise.

Councillors visited the woodland and heard from both supporters and objectors before making a decision on the application.

Following the visit councillors said it was “really worthwhile” and a “great project to see first hand.”

What are the plans for Culduthel Woods?

The proposals for the woodland hope to transform the current main paths and create “important connections” through the woodland to “promote active travel.”

The “well-trodden” routes will be resurfaced with a fine gravel.

Some of the current paths will be moved or widened to make access for bikes, prams or wheelchairs easier.

The plans were brought forward by the Culduthal Woods Group, who took the area into community ownership in 2022.

What were the concerns?

The application for the upgrade works received 17 objections during the planning process.

They raised several concerns about the development, namely the impact of an increase in people traffic to nearby houses and potential damage to the ecology of the area.

Ron Stevenson and his wife Irmtraud were present at the site visit and live next to new path.

Mr Stevenson said: “We are frightened of the damage it will cause to the ecological life on the pond.

“We are also worried about the amount of traffic and the noise of people and schoolchildren.

“It’s a leisure development proposed by people who are not going to suffer the effects of it.”

Mrs Stevenson added that “young babies” playing in their neighbourhood could be at greater risk from the new path.

Culduthel Woods group ‘delighted’ path works approved

Chairman of the Culduthel Woods Group, Murray Ferguson, was on hand to to councillors an idea of the plan for the woodland.

He told councillors of how well used the wood by many including school groups and dog walkers.

But he said that the goal was to make “one good surface” so wheelchairs, bikes and buggies would have an easier time visiting the woods.

Mr Ferguson said he was “delighted” the group’s proposals have been accepted.

He added: “The site visit was very useful, and a good chance to show [councillors] the woods.

“We are very pleased to hear the kinds words they said about the community, and the charity managing the woods on behalf of the wider community. ”

Councillors say visit to woods ‘worthwhile’

Councillors had the chance during the visit to ask questions of the planning officers, Mr Ferguson and several objectors that were present.

Back in the chamber, councillors were “quite content” with the application, as long as the group planted a screen to protect neighbouring screen.

Local councillor Andrew MacKintosh agreed with those proposals.

He said: “I don’t want to thwart the ambitions of the Culduthel woods group, who’ve done an extremely good job.

“They should be commended for keeping [Inverness’] green lungs going around urban areas.”

Inverness councillor Duncan Macpherson said the work would be a “great improvement” and called the group’s plans “sensible and reasonable.”

Fellow Inverness councillor Michael Gregson said: “It’s very pleasing that the application does not prejudice the informal recreational nature of this woodland.”

The Culduthel Woods Group will now seek further funding to complete the path works, and will begin looking for local contractors.

Mr Ferguson indicated “priority” areas such as the entrance to the school link and the path around the pond would be completed first.

