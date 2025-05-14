Inverness community woodland upgrade approved despite ‘frightened’ neighbours fearing they will ‘suffer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness community woodland upgrade approved despite ‘frightened’ neighbours fearing they will ‘suffer’

Councillors visited the Culduthel Woods site with planning officers today to hear from the woodland group and objectors.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Chair of the Culduthel Woods Group Murray Ferguson spoke to councillors today ahead of the decision. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.
An Inverness community woodland group say they are “delighted” plans for upgrades to their woodland path have been given the green light.

This is despite residents next to the new path say they are “frightened” and set to “suffer” from excess traffic and nearby noise.

Councillors visited the woodland and heard from both supporters and objectors before making a decision on the application.

Following the visit councillors said it was “really worthwhile” and a “great project to see first hand.”

Councillors gather at the entrance to Culduthel woods. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.

What are the plans for Culduthel Woods?

The proposals for the woodland hope to transform the current main paths and create “important connections” through the woodland to “promote active travel.”

The “well-trodden” routes will be resurfaced with a fine gravel.

Some of the current paths will be moved or widened to make access for bikes, prams or wheelchairs easier.

The plans were brought forward by the Culduthal Woods Group, who took the area into community ownership in 2022.

Planning officer Ross Cubey went through the plans with councillors. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.

What were the concerns?

The application for the upgrade works received 17 objections during the planning process.

They raised several concerns about the development, namely the impact of an increase in people traffic to nearby houses and potential damage to the ecology of the area.

Ron Stevenson and his wife Irmtraud were present at the site visit and live next to new path.

Residents Ron and Irmtraud Stevenson standing at the end of the proposed path adjacent to their property. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.

Mr Stevenson said: “We are frightened of the damage it will cause to the ecological life on the pond.

“We are also worried about the amount of traffic and the noise of people and schoolchildren.

“It’s a leisure development proposed by people who are not going to suffer the effects of it.”

Mrs Stevenson added that “young babies” playing in their neighbourhood could be at greater risk from the new path.

Culduthel Woods group ‘delighted’ path works approved

Chairman of the Culduthel Woods Group, Murray Ferguson, was on hand to to councillors an idea of the plan for the woodland.

He told councillors of how well used the wood by many including school groups and dog walkers.

But he said that the goal was to make “one good surface” so wheelchairs, bikes and buggies would have an easier time visiting the woods.

Mr Ferguson said he was “delighted” the group’s proposals have been accepted.

Murray Ferguson spoke to councillors at various points along the planned routes. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.

He added: “The site visit was very useful, and a good chance to show [councillors] the woods.

“We are very pleased to hear the kinds words they said about the community, and the charity managing the woods on behalf of the wider community. ”

Councillors say visit to woods ‘worthwhile’

Councillors had the chance during the visit to ask questions of the planning officers, Mr Ferguson and several objectors that were present.

Back in the chamber, councillors were “quite content” with the application, as long as the group planted a screen to protect neighbouring screen.

Local councillor Andrew MacKintosh agreed with those proposals.

He said: “I don’t want to thwart the ambitions of the Culduthel woods group, who’ve done an extremely good job.

“They should be commended for keeping [Inverness’] green lungs going around urban areas.”

Councillors walking the proposed path that creates a link with Inverness Royal Acadmey. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.

Inverness councillor Duncan Macpherson said the work would be a “great improvement” and called the group’s plans “sensible and reasonable.”

Fellow Inverness councillor Michael Gregson said: “It’s very pleasing that the application does not prejudice the informal recreational nature of this woodland.”

The Culduthel Woods Group will now seek further funding to complete the path works, and will begin looking for local contractors.

Mr Ferguson indicated “priority” areas such as the entrance to the school link and the path around the pond would be completed first.

Conversation