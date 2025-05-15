Two people hospitalised following two-vehicle crash near Culloden Battlefield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Two people hospitalised following two-vehicle crash near Culloden Battlefield

Police closed the B9006 road in both directions for several hours as emergency services respond. 

By Michelle Henderson
The B9006 was closed in both direction today following a collision on the B9006 Inverness to Croy road, near Culloden Battlefield. Image: DC Thomson
The B9006 was closed in both direction today following a collision on the B9006 Inverness to Croy road, near Culloden Battlefield. Image: DC Thomson

Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision near Inverness.

The crash happened on the B9006 Inverness to Croy road, near Culloden Battlefield, shortly before 2pm.

It is believed to have involved a black SUV and silver hatchback.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene at the crossroads by the Battlefield Bar and Restaurant.

The fire service was called to the scene by paramedics at 1.53pm, sending two crews from Inverness to the crash.

Two people were taken to Raigmore Hospital while five others were treated at the scene before being released.

Police are conducting enquiries into the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.45pm on Thursday, May 15, we were called to a report of a two car crash on the B9006 at the junction with Culloden moor, Inverness.

“Emergency services attended and the male driver and female passenger from one car were taken to hospital for treatment.

“The driver and passengers within the other car were uninjured.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Crash prompts five hour road closure

The route was closed in both directions for several hours as police worked at the scene.

Motorists were being diverted away from the route.

However, the road has since reopened.

A statement issued by Police Scotland reads: “The B9006 has reopened following a two-vehicle crash near Leanach that happened around 1.45pm on Thursday, May 15.

“Road users are thanked for their patience.”

Conversation