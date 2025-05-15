Two people hospitalised following two-vehicle crash near Culloden Battlefield

Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision near Inverness.

The crash happened on the B9006 Inverness to Croy road, near Culloden Battlefield, shortly before 2pm.

It is believed to have involved a black SUV and silver hatchback.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene at the crossroads by the Battlefield Bar and Restaurant.

The fire service was called to the scene by paramedics at 1.53pm, sending two crews from Inverness to the crash.

Two people were taken to Raigmore Hospital while five others were treated at the scene before being released.

Police are conducting enquiries into the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.45pm on Thursday, May 15, we were called to a report of a two car crash on the B9006 at the junction with Culloden moor, Inverness.

“Emergency services attended and the male driver and female passenger from one car were taken to hospital for treatment.

“The driver and passengers within the other car were uninjured.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Crash prompts five hour road closure

The route was closed in both directions for several hours as police worked at the scene.

Motorists were being diverted away from the route.

However, the road has since reopened.

A statement issued by Police Scotland reads: “The B9006 has reopened following a two-vehicle crash near Leanach that happened around 1.45pm on Thursday, May 15.

“Road users are thanked for their patience.”