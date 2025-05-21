Inverness B&B submits plans to use garage as short-term let

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Inverness B&B submits plans to use garage as short-term let

This week’s Inverness planning round-up also includes the expansion of a well-known cemetery and the erection of a new office building at Inverness campus.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Owners of this Inverness property intend to transform the garage into a short-term let. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/Emma Goodman/DC Thomson
Owners of this Inverness property intend to transform the garage into a short-term let. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/Emma Goodman/DC Thomson

Welcome to Planning Ahead – which brings you a round-up of the latest proposals across Inverness.

As a holiday let boom hits the Highland capital, plans have been submitted to use a rather unusual building as accommodation.

They include the use of a garage as a short-term let at a former B&B on Glenurquart Road in Inverness.

Plans have also been submitted to convert the upper floors of a city centre street building into another short-term let have also been validated.

Meanwhile, in Dores, Highland Council has given the green light to its own application to expand Dores Parish Church cemetery and build a new access road to the site.

In Westhill, old farm buildings will be demolished and replaced by two new homes.

And last but not least, there are plans to build a modern three-storey office building at Inverness campus.

Let’s start with that one!

SUBMITTED: New office building for Inverness campus

Two weeks ago, we reported that HIE had lodged documents for planning permission in principle for their final phase of the Inverness campus project.

Plans to more than double the size of the campus were detailed.

Now, new plans have been submitted to build a new office building on the site.

The new proposed building at Inverness campus. Image: Bracewell Stirling consulting

It would include dozens of offices, boardrooms and meeting rooms spread across three floors.

It will also feature a huge atrium at the very centre of the building.

APPROVED: Cemetery expansion at Dores Parish Church

Highland Council has given the green light to its owns plans to expand a well-known cemetery near Loch Ness.

Plans to expand the site at Dores Parish Church were approved last week.

Drawings show a large expansion of well over 50 x 30 metres (164 x 97 feet) of the current site.

How big the new cemetery at Dores will be. Image: CRGP Architects

Two Cooper Beech trees will also be planted at the site.

Plans also include the construction of a new access road on the land adjacent to the B862 Inverness road.

APPROVED: Farm buildings to be replaced by large homes at Inverness farmhouse

Last year, the gorgeous Blackfarm Farmhouse in Westhill hit the market for £345,000.

Plans have now been approved to demolish the former farm steadings.

They will be replaced with two large, modern homes.

Built by Ness Homes, the private dwellings will include four bedrooms, a double garage, loft and sunroom.

Blackpark Farmhouse sits in gorgeous garden grounds
Blackpark Farmhouse in Westhill. Image: Bell Ingram
Design of the new homes that will replace the farm steadings. Image: Ness Homes

SUBMITTED: Plans for another holiday let in Inverness city centre

Plans have been submitted to create another holiday let in the heart of Inverness.

Two weeks ago, six new short-term lets were approved in Inverness despite concerns raised by the community.

Highland Council is currently processing over 8,000 short-term let applications across the region.

The new holiday let would be formed at a two-floor flat on Inglis Street, next to the High Street.

The Inglis Street building where the short-let would be located. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
The proposed short-term let on Inglis Street in Inverness. Image: W.A. Macdonald (Building Design) Limited

It would include two bedrooms, a lounge and a kitchen.

The consultation period will be open until May 27.

SUBMITTED: Plans to convert garage into short-term let

A garage in the Bught area could be transformed into a holiday let.

Plans to transform the building at the former Cloudhowe B&B, on Glenurquart Road, into short-term accommodation were validated last week.

Drawings show the site, which is around 6 x 5 metres (20 x 16 feet), would be converted into a singe self-contained room with bed and kitchen with an ensuite bathroom, including shower.

Plans have been submitted to form a short-term let at the garage of this former Inverness B&B. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

The owners also intend to fit a two-seat sofa into the converted garage. New walls and new flooring are also included in the plans.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at alberto.molina@pressandjournal.co.uk

Conversation