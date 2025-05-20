Tourist claims he saw Nessie as passengers from biggest cruise ship of season enjoy ‘beautiful and green’ Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tourist claims he saw Nessie as passengers from biggest cruise ship of season enjoy ‘beautiful and green’ Inverness

Many of the 4,300 passengers from the MSC Preziosa visited the Highland capital after the huge cruise ship docked in Invergordon.

Tourists packed Inverness throughout the day. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

Thousands of passengers travelling on the largest cruise ship of the season packed Inverness today.

MSC Preziosa, a £450 million luxury cruiser, tied up in the Port of Cromarty Firth carrying 4,300 passengers – more than the entire population of Invergordon.

After the giant ship docked at around 6am, passengers flocked into dozens of tourist buses to see the Highlands for themselves.

They first visited Loch Ness before being dropped just outside St Andrews Cathedral.

The Press and Journal was there to welcome the first passengers arriving at around 9am.

MSC Preziosa arriving in Invergordon this morning. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

They told us their first impression of Inverness was how “green” it is.

Later in the day, around 1pm, those coming back to their buses described it as a “little, beautiful city.”

Inverness exceeds expectations for cruise ship passengers

The Highlands were the first stop of MSC Preziosa, which departed Hamburg on Sunday.

It left Invergordon this afternoon for Iceland, where it will stop for four days.

Cruise ship passengers arrive in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Some passengers admitted Inverness “wasn’t the main attraction” of their holiday.

However, they were pleasantly surprised by what the Highland capital had to offer.

“We’re on our way to Iceland so that’s kind of the main attraction but since it’s stopped here, we’re going to look around and wander around,” said Argentinian Maria Jose and her friend Maria, who is from the US.

Maria (left) and Maria Jose (right) during their Inverness visit. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

They added: “We really like Inverness. Although we wanted to see the castle, but it’s closed.”

Similarly, Gino, 82, from Italy and Marina, 73, from Spain, explained they wanted to go to Iceland for their golden wedding anniversary.

However, they said that they “like” Inverness and that their favourite thing about the city is “how green everything is.”

Frank and Julia enjoyed Inverness. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Julia, 41, and Frank, 46, from Germany, described Inverness as “beautiful.”

“It’s very nice, very green,” they said.

Alberto, 38, and Carol 41, from Spain, also loved how green the Highland capital is.

He said: “It’s gorgeous, very beautiful, I really like it because of how green it is.”

Alberto and Carol got a souvenir during their Loch Ness visit. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Carol said she was enjoying “the small houses”.

The P&J then spoke to tour guide Desire Ventura, who was supervising a group of Spanish and Italians.

She said: “They are loving it. They took a lot of photos of the traditional houses and they are loving the weather.

Tour guide Desire Ventura says her group is “loving” Inverness. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

“They loved Loch Ness too.”

‘Beautiful and stunning Inverness’

Jorge and Maria Suarez, a married couple from Cuba who live in Miami, spoke to the P&J shortly after arriving in Inverness.

Jorge, 70, said: “My wife wanted to come because she watched Outlander.

“We don’t know much about Inverness. We want to discover it, that’s what I like. Because if I go to a place knowing it all, what’s the point?”

His first impression of the city was how “beautiful and stunning” it is.

We spoke to them three hours later before they jumped back on the bus.

Jorge thought Inverness is “beautiful and stunning”. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

He added: “Everything is so well-preserved. It’s very beautiful.

“My favourite part was seeing the old buildings in the Crown area.”

Meanwhile, Leoni, her dad Matias and grandma Rita, from Germany, think Inverness is  “a little, beautiful city.”

Frank, 56, and Weibke, 52, also from Germany, said Inverness is a “nice city” and that “everywhere you look there’s nature.”

“We also went to Loch Ness, but we didn’t see Nessie,” they added.

Germans Frank and Weibke thought Inverness is a “nice city”. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

However, a Slovenian tourist claims to have had better luck in spotting the Loch Ness Monster.

Dusan, 70, claims he saw her before arriving in Inverness.

He said: “I wanted to go to Inverness to see Nessie and I saw her, just the tail though.

“I was on the edge of the lake and then I started to see her. It was like seeing a UFO.”

Dusan claims he saw Nessie. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Later in Inverness, he was very impressed by Greig Street Bridge.

He said: “I went to the city centre and then I was on this bridge that was built in 1881.

“Then I went for a drink. The bridge was my favourite part of Inverness.”

Conversation