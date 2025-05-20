Tourist claims he saw Nessie as passengers from biggest cruise ship of season enjoy ‘beautiful and green’ Inverness

Thousands of passengers travelling on the largest cruise ship of the season packed Inverness today.

MSC Preziosa, a £450 million luxury cruiser, tied up in the Port of Cromarty Firth carrying 4,300 passengers – more than the entire population of Invergordon.

After the giant ship docked at around 6am, passengers flocked into dozens of tourist buses to see the Highlands for themselves.

They first visited Loch Ness before being dropped just outside St Andrews Cathedral.

The Press and Journal was there to welcome the first passengers arriving at around 9am.

They told us their first impression of Inverness was how “green” it is.

Later in the day, around 1pm, those coming back to their buses described it as a “little, beautiful city.”

Inverness exceeds expectations for cruise ship passengers

The Highlands were the first stop of MSC Preziosa, which departed Hamburg on Sunday.

It left Invergordon this afternoon for Iceland, where it will stop for four days.

Some passengers admitted Inverness “wasn’t the main attraction” of their holiday.

However, they were pleasantly surprised by what the Highland capital had to offer.

“We’re on our way to Iceland so that’s kind of the main attraction but since it’s stopped here, we’re going to look around and wander around,” said Argentinian Maria Jose and her friend Maria, who is from the US.

They added: “We really like Inverness. Although we wanted to see the castle, but it’s closed.”

Similarly, Gino, 82, from Italy and Marina, 73, from Spain, explained they wanted to go to Iceland for their golden wedding anniversary.

However, they said that they “like” Inverness and that their favourite thing about the city is “how green everything is.”

Meanwhile, Julia, 41, and Frank, 46, from Germany, described Inverness as “beautiful.”

“It’s very nice, very green,” they said.

Alberto, 38, and Carol 41, from Spain, also loved how green the Highland capital is.

He said: “It’s gorgeous, very beautiful, I really like it because of how green it is.”

Meanwhile, Carol said she was enjoying “the small houses”.

The P&J then spoke to tour guide Desire Ventura, who was supervising a group of Spanish and Italians.

She said: “They are loving it. They took a lot of photos of the traditional houses and they are loving the weather.

“They loved Loch Ness too.”

‘Beautiful and stunning Inverness’

Jorge and Maria Suarez, a married couple from Cuba who live in Miami, spoke to the P&J shortly after arriving in Inverness.

Jorge, 70, said: “My wife wanted to come because she watched Outlander.

“We don’t know much about Inverness. We want to discover it, that’s what I like. Because if I go to a place knowing it all, what’s the point?”

His first impression of the city was how “beautiful and stunning” it is.

We spoke to them three hours later before they jumped back on the bus.

He added: “Everything is so well-preserved. It’s very beautiful.

“My favourite part was seeing the old buildings in the Crown area.”

Meanwhile, Leoni, her dad Matias and grandma Rita, from Germany, think Inverness is “a little, beautiful city.”

Frank, 56, and Weibke, 52, also from Germany, said Inverness is a “nice city” and that “everywhere you look there’s nature.”

“We also went to Loch Ness, but we didn’t see Nessie,” they added.

However, a Slovenian tourist claims to have had better luck in spotting the Loch Ness Monster.

Dusan, 70, claims he saw her before arriving in Inverness.

He said: “I wanted to go to Inverness to see Nessie and I saw her, just the tail though.

“I was on the edge of the lake and then I started to see her. It was like seeing a UFO.”

Later in Inverness, he was very impressed by Greig Street Bridge.

He said: “I went to the city centre and then I was on this bridge that was built in 1881.

“Then I went for a drink. The bridge was my favourite part of Inverness.”