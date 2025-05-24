How Inverness takeaway owner launched business after learning how to make sushi on YouTube

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

How Inverness takeaway owner launched business after learning how to make sushi on YouTube

Ignacio Reyes has revealed plans to add a restaurant area to the city centre takeaway.

Ignacio Reyes from Sushiness
Ignacio Reyes, from Chile, told The P&J he's a happier man since he opened Sushiness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

There is something unique about the food in Sushiness, the deep-fried rolls the Inverness takeaway serves up are different to what you might usually expect.

There is also nothing ordinary about the man behind the counter.

Ignacio Reyes, 44, met his French wife Laura in his homeland of Chile in 2017 when she arrived for what was initially going to be a three-month internship in Santiago.

The couple married in October 2019, exactly one week after widespread protests broke out in the capital.

Just four months later the Covid pandemic started and led to Laura losing her job.

“We already had plans to move to Europe, but with everything going on we decided to bring them forward,” he explained.

Ignacio sat inside the takeaway
Ignacio Reyes has long dreamed of having his own restaurant. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Laura landed a job as a support worker in Inverness and the pair moved to the Highland capital in March 2021.

Mr Reyes, who has been in the hospitality industry since the age of 14, started working as a waiter.

However, his dream had always been to own a restaurant, and he decided it was time to chase it.

He explained: “I invited some friends to my place and I prepared sushi, which I had learnt to make on YouTube.

“They really liked it and told me I should open a sushi restaurant.”

So, he did.

Sushiness beginnings and secret to success in Inverness

The 44-year-old explained that when he took the lease for his Lombard Street premises, the place was “falling apart.”

He said: “It was a lot of work and money to renovate the place, I don’t have a salary yet as I’m still in the process of recovering all the money I invested.”

In late 2023 the place was finally ready to open. However, Mr Reyes was missing something crucial – a head chef.

The premises of Sushiness were in a poor state when Mr Reyes took over. Image: Ignacio Reyes

He had met chef Cristian Montero, 36, when they worked together at a mountain resort in the Andes.

Mr Montero has 15 years of experience as a cook, including five as a sushi chef.

Waiting for the approval of his visa led to long delays, but it was eventually given the green light in October 2023.

Sushiness then finally opened in Inverness the following month.

Cristian and Ignacio
Cristian Montero, left, and Ignacio Reyes, right, met working in the Andes many years ago. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Their deep-fried sushi has been the most popular with customers since the beginning.

Mr Reyes claims this is thanks to a “secret” recipe.

He said: “The seasoning of the rice is my own recipe, but I won’t tell you because it’s a secret.

“The batter for the fried rolls and the teriyaki sauce are also my own recipe.”

Ambitious plans to expand Sushiness

Mr Reyes wants to apply for permission to convert the takeaway into a restaurant.

He wants to be able to fit 10 people inside, six on a large dining bench and four at the counter.

The premises can currently host just six customers.

He is also applying for an alcohol licence to sell wine and sake.

Sushiness new restaurant design showing new long bench and counter seats
Drawing shows new design for Sushiness premises. Image: Ignacio Reyes

The Chilean has also just launched a new menu.

He explained: “We have added to the fried sushi a delicious beef chimichurri roll and the chimichurri sauce is also my own recipe.”

They have also added sashimi, pil pil prawns and paila marina, a traditional Chilean soup with seafood and fish.

Quickfire questions with Sushiness owner Ignacio Reyes

What was the biggest challenge in Sushiness’ first months?

The council. It’s incredible the lack of communication between different departments. There are some people that really helped me though.

Most popular dish?

The Tori Furay because I always tell customers it’s my favourite.

How has your life changed since you opened the business?

I’m happier. I work more hours but I work for myself. It’s like when you buy a house and stop paying rent.

Tell us a curious anecdote.

We get some drunk people that come in asking for kebabs.

What do you miss the most about Chile?

My nephews.

What has Inverness given you that Chile couldn’t?

Opportunities. It’s impossible to get a big loan, like the one I got to start the business here, in Chile.

Best thing about Inverness?

How green it is.

And the worst?

Youth anti-social behaviour.

What would you change about Inverness?

Lombard Street. It has so much potential; renovate it, remove the horrible graffiti and set a few tables outside.

Conversation