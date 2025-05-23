Man jailed after brutal attack within Elgin Sheriff Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man jailed after brutal attack within Elgin Sheriff Court

Lossiemouth man Tony Arbuthnot permanently disfigured his victim during the assault.

By David Love
Elgin Sheriff Court sign
The attack happened within Elgin Sheriff Court.

A man has been jailed after he carried out a brutal revenge attack inside the halls of Elgin Sheriff Court.

Lossiemouth man Tony Arbuthnot permanently disfigured his victim during the assault, which saw him kick and punch the man to the ground and then flee the scene.

Defence solicitor Brent Lockie told Inverness Sheriff Court that his client, who pleaded guilty to assaulting his victim to his permanent disfigurement, had been the recipient of an earlier attack involving members of the man’s family.

The man was waiting for his case to be called at Elgin Sheriff Court on March 24 last year when Arbuthnot, 26, saw him emerge from the waiting room and repeatedly punched him.

He then unleashed a kick to his head, resulting in an injury which required five stitches and left the victim with a scar.

‘The red mist descended’

At the previous hearing, fiscal depute Susan Love said the victim “put his hands up to his face to try and protect himself and bent over. But the accused continued to punch him and then kicked him once on the head.”

Defence solicitor Mr Lockie outlined Arbuthnot’s version of events.

He said: “My client saw him emerging from the waiting room smirking and saying: ‘You are going to get it’ before he smiled.

“The red mist then descended.  He is quite ashamed of himself.”

Previous assault convictions

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank jailed Arbuthnot for 23 months.

He told him: “This offence was committed when you were subject to two bail orders. You also have three previous convictions, two for assault to injury and one of assault to severe injury.

“The public interest deserves something other than a community-based disposal. This assault was committed within the precincts of a court and the public demands protection.”

The prison sentence was backdated to January 7 when Arbuthnot was remanded in custody.