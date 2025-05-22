Highland Council given safety warning after wheel falls off vehicle and loose wheel nuts found on another

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

Highland Council given safety warning after wheel falls off vehicle and loose wheel nuts found on another

Officials demanded improvements after the conclusion of an independent investigation.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Highland Council's seven vehicle workshops were subject to a number of audits and investigations. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.
Highland Council's seven vehicle workshops were subject to a number of audits and investigations. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.

Several investigations were launched into the condition of Highland Council’s vehicles after the wheel fell off one and loose wheel nuts were later found on another.

Scotland’s Deputy Traffic Commissioner issued a “formal warning” to the council’s vehicle team after the two incidents and instances of failing to correctly report defects.

It is the council’s second independent audit into their vehicle fleet in just over a year and could have led to a public inquiry into its vehicle conduct.

Committee councillors congratulated officers and welcomed their report stating the council had avoided the “disaster” of a public inquiry.

However, other councillors have described the auditor’s verdict and the near miss of an inquiry as “anything but a clean bill of health.”

Safety issues raised about Highland Council vehicles

Back in 2021, the council suffered a “wheel loss incident” with one of their vehicles in Lochaber.

That was noted by officials, but in 2023 the council were told a vehicle was not road worthy after an MOT revealed it had loose wheel nuts and another had suspension issues.

Despite the issues being “rectified immediately” the DVSA decided to conduct a “more thorough investigation” given the “seriousness” of the faults.

The council say they currently employ three transport managers and eight area operational managers in transport. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.

This resulted in an independent audit on the council’s fleet operations in May last year.

After the initial investigation, the Deputy Traffic Commissioner for Scotland, Hugh Olson, issued a “formal warning,” questioning the council’s operating procedure for vehicles.

A second independent audit was subsequently conducted in February of this year.

Urgent actions demanded by auditors

The latest independent audit was conducted by Logistics UK and was returned to the council in March.

Several “urgent” actions issued to the council included an overhaul of the council’s “defect reporting process” for vehicles.

These actions included a review of the “control and compliance of drivers,” part of which involved the process of checking driver licences.

The council needs an operators licence to run any vehicle carrying goods over 3.5 tonnes. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.

The audit also revealed the council does not have a “formal” drugs and alcohol policy, which includes random testing for their drivers and vehicle staff.

Further actions for the council to take included multiple policy reviews and various continued checks on the council’s seven vehicle workshops.

Another independent audit must be completed by the August 31 to judge improvements to the service.

Additional staff will be allocated to help make the changes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The council is currently working on implementing a “no defect, no repair” policy as part of their improvements to vehicle services.

Further training on driver licences and compliance has been issued and a drugs and alcohol policy remains on target for the next report in September.

On a UK government vehicle operations scoring system, Highland Council is still rated overall as “low risk.”

Public inquiry would be “disaster” say council

Graham MacKenzie, chairman of Highland Council’s communities and place committee, said the investigations are a “significantly serious issue for the council.”

He added: “It would not have been good to have been asked to attend a public inquiry in relation to this.”

He then thanked council officers for their work in avoiding further scrutiny.

Dingwall and Seaforth Councillor Graham MacKenzie. Image: JASON HEDGES.

Skye councillor Drew Millar said:  “I welcome this report and congratulations to the staff who did all the work to avert what could have potentially been a bit of a disaster.”

Speaking after the more positive comments in the chamber, Inverness councillor Duncan Macpherson said the council’s situation was “anything but” a “clean bill of health.

Councillor Macpherson, who has run car dealerships across the Highlands and Moray and managed MOT testing facilities, was watching the meeting online.

He said: “Facing the prospect of having to appear up in front of the Traffic Commissioner, the council hurriedly took reparative action to correct their own faults and shortcomings on the way their fleet of vehicles was maintained.”

Inverness councillor Duncan Macpherson. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.

He compared the council’s actions that of a private company and said in this situation the business owner in the Highlands would likely have been “sanctioned and financially penalised.”

Mr Macpherson added the “damning” report was “genuinely bad news” and said the attempts to frame it as good news “beggar belief.”

The council will provide a further update on progress to improve the service in September.

Read more from Inverness

Conversation