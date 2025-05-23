Highland Council chasing staff for more than £600,000 that has been overpaid to employees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland Council chasing staff for more than £600,000 that has been overpaid to employees

Nearly £15,000 of taxpayers money was overpaid to staff last month alone.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Highland Council is attempting to claw back over £600,000 that has been overpaid to staff.

Just under half of all overpayments are currently being recovered.

The council say they have implemented a number of measures to combat overpayments, including sending a newsletter, poster and video to staff.

However, while overpayments have dropped by £50,000 per month in the last year the total has grown to £624,464, which is £10,372 more than was reported in November.

Council officers say this increase is due to the “comprehensive work” in tracking the full scale of the overpayments made.

Why is Highland Council overpaying staff?

Highland Council says that 66% of all the overpayments made to staff have been due to “late notification of changes to the payroll.”

A further 11% was due to “incorrect information being provided,” with the remaining 23% being unclear.

A man stacking coins in a pyramid as a representation of Scottish wealth
Back in November the council were recovering just 28% of all overpayments. Image: Shutterstock.

Back in April last year there was a change in the financial system the council uses, which contributed to the level of overpayments.

Of the current overpayments being recovered, 68% are with current council employees and the remaining 32% are ex-employees.

How is Highland Council reovering he money?

The council have implemented a number of changes into their internal systems to try and catch any overpayments.

These include a monthly newsletter sent to managers reminding them to send “timely data to payroll.”

A poster and video have been sent to staff, encouraging them to check their payslips.

A number of other changes within the council’s HR department have been overseen by senior officers and the hope is this will continue to lower overpayments.

The council say this work has resulted in £14,600 in overpayments in April this year, compared to £65,800 in April of last year.

The council say they have had “further communication and training” with managers including head teachers about overpayments. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Council officers have made it clear the payment system still has an accuracy rate of 99.86%.

Speaking during the last overpayments discussion, council officers said they were seeking to “fully recover all overpayment sums.”

Affected council staff were assured by officers at the time they would be given the option of a repayment plan before any salary deductions would be made.

They added: “In the cases of former employees, failure to pay will go through the standard debt recovery process, and so will ultimately result in court action.”

The matter will be discussed at a committee next week.

