Inverness

Dog dies in deliberately-started house fire in Inverness

Police are hunting for someone seen entering the property moments before the blaze started. Other occupants had to flee.

By Michelle Henderson
View of Caledonian Road with a huge tree on the left.
A flat on Caledonian Road was set ablaze deliberately, police have confirmed. Image: Google.

Detectives are hunting for a black-clad individual spotted entering a home in Inverness moments before a fire broke out.

Occupants had to flee the blaze and police confirmed they escaped uninjured.

But a dog was found dead within the property.

Police believe the fire was “wilful” and a major investigation has been launched to trace the person spotted at the property in Caledonian Road.

They believe the same person may also have targeted a house in the Drakies area that same morning.

The individual, dressed in black clothing and riding a dark coloured bike, was seen on Caledonian Road at about 1.30am on Wednesday morning.

Moments later, they were spotted cycling away in the direction of Lilac Grove.

Fire crews called police amid concerns over how fire started

Fire crews were scrambled to Caledonian Road following reports a flat was ablaze.

The occupants escaped uninjured, but a dog was found dead inside.

The fire was subsequently reported to police at about 8.10am on Wednesday due to suspicions it may have been deliberately started.

A85 drug driver was caught by police
Police officers are carrying out door-to-door inquiries and checking CCTV. Image: Police Scotland.

Police are also making inquiries into reports of vandalism on Kestral Place.

Officers were called to the Drakies area at around 12.20am the same morning.

Detectives believe the same person may be responsible for both crimes in Inverness.

Police seeking dash-cam footage to aid investigation

An investigation has been launched by the force to track down those responsible.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and are reviewing CCTV footage.

Locals are being asked to review their doorbell and dash-cam footage to aid officers with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Calum Reid said: “I am appealing to anyone who has any information regarding these incidents to contact us.

“Efforts are ongoing to fully understand the motive behind these crimes, but it’s imperative we trace the person responsible.

“I would ask anyone with CCTV, dash-cams and doorbell recording devices to check their footage as images captured could prove significant in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 0676 of Wednesday May 21.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

