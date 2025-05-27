Revealed: Figures show major increase in second homes in Inverness in last three years

The number of people owning second homes in Inverness has significantly grown in the last three years, new official figures reveal.

An FOI submitted by the Press and Journal shows there are currently more than 400 second homes in Inverness and surrounding areas.

This is over 100 more second homes than in 2022, an increase of 44.6%.

The postcode area with the largest number of second homes is IV2 6, which covers the Culduthel area and south of Inverness.

Meanwhile, the postcode that has seen the largest increase in second homes is IV2 3, which encompasses areas of the city centre, Crown and Drakies.

And the postcode with the highest percentage of second homes per residential property is IV1 1, which includes parts of the city centre, Longman and North Kessock.

The Press and Journal has spoken to an estate agent and analysed the figures to find out what is affecting the property market.

What are the five Inverness postcodes with the most second homes?

Highland Council’s response to the FOI stated that there are currently 418 second homes in Inverness and surrounding areas.

This is 129 more than in 2022, when there were 289 second homes. The rise is an increase of 44.6%.

In December 2023, Highland councillors agreed to charge 200% charge on council tax for second homes with effect from April 1 last year.

The recent response obtained by Inverness South Ward councillor Duncan Macpherson to a written question to the leader of the council shows there are currently 3,453 properties subject to second homes charge in the Highlands.

These are the five Inverness postcodes with the most second homes

IV2 6: 63 (Culduthel area and south of Inverness) IV2 4: 44 (Holm, Lochardil, Hilton (mainly) and Inverness city centre) IV3 5: 36 (Dalneigh, Ballifeary (mainly) and Inverness city centre) IV2 3: 32 (Inverness city centre, Crown and Drakies) IV3 8: 32 (Mainly Merkinch, South Kessock and Scorguie)

The five Inverness postcodes with largest increase in second homes

Meanwhile, the Inverness postcode with the largest increase in second homes since 2022 is IV2 3, which includes the city centre, Crown and Drakies.

It has seen a 100% growth, going from 16 to 32.

It is followed by IV3 5, which mainly covers Dalneigh and Ballifeary, with an 80% increase, from 20 to 36.

In third place, IV3 8, which mainly includes Merkinch and South Kessock, has gone from 19 to 32, a 68.4% growth.

IV2 4, which covers Holm, Lochardil, Hilton and an area of the city centre, has 44 second homes, 12 more than three years ago which is a 37.5% increase.

And the number of second homes in IV2 6, which mainly encompasses the Culduthel area, has gone up from 49 to 63, a 28.6% hike.

What Inverness postcode has the largest percentage of second homes?

Lastly, the Inverness postcode with the largest percentage of second homes is IV1 1, which covers the northern area of the city centre, Longman and North Kessock.

There are 670 residential properties in this postcode, 19 of which are second homes.

This means that 2.8% of the houses in this area are second homes.

This is followed by IV2 6 (Culduthel area), where 1.3% of the properties (63 of 5,019) are subject to second homes charge.

‘Competition from second-home buyers can push up property prices’

Inverness Millburn councillor Isabelle Mackenzie told The P&J the issue of second homes “is raised regularly by residents across Inverness and the wider Highland area.”

Mrs Mackenzie explained that there is “growing concern” that an increase in second home ownership may reduce the availability of homes for local people.

She said: “Competition from second-home buyers can push up property prices and reduce availability, making it harder for first-time buyers to get a foothold on the housing ladder.

“Over the last few months, I have had discussions with Scottish Care Group, regarding recruitment drive and need for accommodation in mid-market rent sector.

“Second homes are one of several contributing factors to the housing challenges we face.

“While they are not the sole cause, they do have a noticeable impact in areas of high demand and limited housing stock, such as parts of Inverness and the wider Highlands.

“The local authority and housing associations are working hard to tackle housing shortages through new affordable housing developments, but the presence of second homes in popular areas can compound existing pressures.”

‘Second homes exacerbate our housing crisis’

Inverness Central councillor Michael Gregson believes the lack of affordable accommodation, both to rent and buy, is having a “serious and detrimental effect” on Highland and Island society

He said: “With just 450 people owning 50% of the land, there are underlying problems in how we develop strong and sustainable communities.

“Markets incentivise property ownership as an income stream (e.g. short term and holiday lets), and so there is less opportunity for local communities to get into the housing market.

“We can use taxation to drive change, and yes, a higher second home Council Tax rate (e.g. rising over some years to 300%) would be a powerful disincentive.”

The Scottish Labour councillor thinks that additional Council Tax “should be used for affordable housing.”

He concluded: “Second homes exacerbate our housing crisis, and owners should be encouraged to sell so those properties come back into permanent residential use.

“I would also favour the use of Compulsory Purchase Orders to bring more properties into use for local communities.”

‘Second homes go hand in hand with short-term lets’

Meanwhile, Inverness Central councillor Michael Cameron explained that the issue of second homes is not something he is hearing “directly from people looking for help.”

However, he believes second homes “go hand in hand with short-term let properties, which people are definitely more vocal about.”

He said: “Not only do these contribute to housing pressures, but they can also bring behaviour which residents consider anti-social (parking, parties, noise, litter etc..).

“At least second-home owners live there some of the time.”

The SNP councillor says that he has had owners of second homes getting in touch regarding the 200% council tax.

“Not all second- home owners end up as such by choice, there are tales of inheriting unsaleable properties, renovations going horrendously wrong and people who genuinely have reasons to claim exceptions from the surcharge,” he explained.

He concluded: “I’m not sure what additional measures over and above council tax surcharges are open to us to try and curb this, we’re doing everything we can under the current legislation.

“I would support potentially higher surcharges and would like to see more about what impact this had in Wales where they currently charge more.”

‘Majority of investment properties purchased by locals’

Karine MacRae-Simpson, director at Tailormade Moves estate agency, believes the number of people buying second homes ‘has gone down’ recently.

She said: “The Scottish Government’s decision to increase the rate of the additional dwelling supplement by 2% in December last year, has really had an impact on the market.

“An additional 8% of the purchase price, on top of the LBTT, is a huge amount of tax to pay – especially on mid-market or high value properties.

“It is ultimately a deal breaker and has put people off buying a second home for personal use.

“We are certainly still seeing a lot of movement for smaller investment properties, both long-term let or Airbnb’s, in the lower end of the market – up to £140,000.”

The estate agent revealed that “the majority of our investment properties over the last year have been purchased by locals.”

“We’ve certainly not had an influx of people from down south compared to 4 or 5 years ago,” she said.

When asked if second homes are contributing to the housing problems in Inverness, she said it is “a complex issue.”

She said: “I think it’s a complex issue, without private residential landlords buying properties to let out the housing problems locally would be a lot worse.

“There is a lack of social housing and without the private rented sector we would have an even larger issue than we currently have.”