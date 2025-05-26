Body found in search for missing Inverness woman Andrea Kanerova

A woman’s body has been found in the search for missing Inverness resident Andrea Kanerova.

The 24-year-old was reported missing from the Drakies area of the city on Saturday.

Police launched an urgent appeal for information as concerns for her welfare grew.

Searches have been under way across Inverness in an effort to trace her.

On Sunday morning, police cordoned off an area of Inshes Park following the discovery of a woman’s body.

Andrea’s family have been informed.

Numerous vehicles, including the force’s mountain rescue team, were pictured at the scene on Stevenson Road at around 11.30am.

Police have confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A statement issued by police reads: “Around 11.30am on Sunday May 25, the body of a woman was recovered in the area of Inshes Park, Inverness.

“The family of 24-year-old Andrea Kanerova, who had been reported missing on Saturday, has been informed.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Councillor Duncan Macpherson of the Inverness South Ward said: “My thoughts and prayers immediately turn to the family, loved ones, and friends of the deceased lady at this sad time.”