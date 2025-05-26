Body found in search for missing Inverness woman Andrea Kanerova

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Body found in search for missing Inverness woman Andrea Kanerova

Andrea was reported missing from the Drakies area on Saturday.

By Michelle Henderson
Andrea Kanerova was reported missing on Saturday. Her family have been informed. Image: Police Scotland.
A woman’s body has been found in the search for missing Inverness resident Andrea Kanerova.

The 24-year-old was reported missing from the Drakies area of the city on Saturday.

Police launched an urgent appeal for information as concerns for her welfare grew.

Searches have been under way across Inverness in an effort to trace her.

Multiple police vehicles at Inshes Park.
Andrea was reported missing from her home in Inverness on Saturday. Image: Supplied.

On Sunday morning, police cordoned off an area of Inshes Park following the discovery of a woman’s body.

Andrea’s family have been informed.

Numerous vehicles, including the force’s mountain rescue team, were pictured at the scene on Stevenson Road at around 11.30am.

Police have confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Sign for Inshes Park on the side of the road,
Police were called to the city centre beauty spot on Sunday morning. Image: Supplied.

A statement issued by police reads: “Around 11.30am on Sunday May 25, the body of a woman was recovered in the area of Inshes Park, Inverness.

“The family of 24-year-old Andrea Kanerova, who had been reported missing on Saturday, has been informed.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Councillor Duncan Macpherson of the Inverness South Ward said: “My thoughts and prayers immediately turn to the family, loved ones, and friends of the deceased lady at this sad time.”

