Highland Council overpayments to staff almost double in the last month despite officials calling situation ‘absolutely much better’

Excess money paid out to employees has increased by £10,000 in this month alone.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Council officials are continuing to chase overpayments made to staff. Image: Sandy McCook.
Highland Council officials have said the number of overpayments made to their staff is “absolutely much better” – despite excess wages nearly doubling over the past month.

The current bill stands at over £600,000, but officials say they have been working to reduce monthly overpayments.

The figures are down overall on last year, but the latest figures from this month saw overpayments almost double from April.

Despite this, officials have said the council is now in an “improved position” on extra money unintentionally ending up in the bank accounts of staff.

Councillors have raised concerns over the lack of improvement, but say they are “actually quite pleased” with the current overpayment situation.

How much has Highland Council been overpaying their staff?

Assistant Chief Executive Allan Gunn told councillors the latest overpayment figures in May and said work was ongoing to recover the money.

He said the latest excess money paid out had increased from £14.600 in April to “just over” £25,000 this month.

Mr Gunn added that compared to the council’s total wage bill, this was a 99.95% accuracy rate on payments during April and May.

In total, the council are seeking to recover £624,000 which has been overpaid to both current and ex-council staff over the past year.

Overpayments in May of last year stood at £57.6k. Image: Shutterstock

Council officials have implemented a number of measures to try and reduce future overpayments, including sending out an internal newsletter, poster and video.

The hope is these internal resources remind staff to submit payroll information on time, which accounts for 66% of the current overpayment total.

‘I would expect to see some improvement now’

Nairn and Cawdor councillor Paul Oldham said he was “concerned” to see overpayments increasing at the council despite being notified of the overpayments issue in June of last year.

He said: “A year ago [the council] has been saying – we have a problem here – and you were going to do something.

Councillor Paul Oldham

“A year on, we are actually £10,000 worse off than we were before. I would expect to see some improvement now.”

Councillor Oldham added he understood the actions officials have taken but said he was now expecting a “significant drop” in overpayments in the coming months.

Highland councillors ‘quite pleased’ overpayments only at £624,000

Inverness South councillor Duncan McDonald told the committee he was “actually quite pleased” the council’s total wage bill only had a 0.14% overpayment rate.

“Having worked in payroll in multimillion pound settings, I understand where we are with all this,” he said.

Inverness’ councillor Duncan McDonald. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

While admitting £600,000 is an “awful lot of money,” he compared the council’s situation to that of a smaller company.

Mr McDonald continued that a £100,000 wage bill company with a similar overpayment rate to the council would only be £140 out by the end of the year.

Wick and East Caithness councillor Jan McEwan added action from officers including the payroll newsletter was “very positive” and the number of overpayments was at it’s “peak” and expected the numbers to drop soon.

She said: “I know we are up £10,000 on last year but I take that down to more scrutiny.”

Councillors will be given another update on the number of overpayments made to staff in November.

