11-year-old girl struck in Inverness hit-and-run

An 11-year-old girl escaped serious injury after falling victim to a hit-and-run in Inverness.

Sibina Sutherland was enjoying a day out at Inverness Shopping Park with her daughter Ivy-Rose Hall on Sunday when the incident happened.

The pair were attempting to cross the road at the Eastfield Way retail park when a 4×4 is understood to have cut the corner, mounting the pavement and striking the 11-year-old.

Highland family share ordeal

Sharing details of their ordeal online, Sibina said her daughter avoided serious injury.

She wrote: “Myself and my child, age 11, were standing at the zebra crossing waiting to cross from Vue Cinema to the Tesco garage at the retail park at 3.10pm.

“A 4×4, I think grey or dark in colour, could be a Volkswagen or another make, as unsure of the model, cut the corner, went onto the pavement and hit my child.

“Thankfully, she was not seriously hurt. She is fine other than a sore right side.”

Concerned shoppers stopped to ensure the pair were unharmed, just moments after the ordeal.

The incident has been reported to the police.

The family are asking people in the area at the time to review their dashcam footage.

Police have confirmed enquiries into the matter are ongoing.

In a statement, A police spokesperson said: “Around 3.15pm on Sunday, May 25, we received a report of a collision involving a car and an 11-year-old female pedestrian on Eastfield Way, Inverness.

“The girl did not require medical treatment. Enquiries are ongoing.”