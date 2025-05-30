11-year-old girl struck in Inverness hit-and-run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
11-year-old girl struck in Inverness hit-and-run

The car cut the corner and mounted the pavement at Inverness Shopping Park.

By Michelle Henderson
Inverness shopping park in the evening.
The incident happened at Inverness Shopping Park on Sunday. Image: DC Thomson.

An 11-year-old girl escaped serious injury after falling victim to a hit-and-run in Inverness.

Sibina Sutherland was enjoying a day out at Inverness Shopping Park with her daughter Ivy-Rose Hall on Sunday when the incident happened.

The pair were attempting to cross the road at the Eastfield Way retail park when a 4×4 is understood to have cut the corner, mounting the pavement and striking the 11-year-old.

Highland family share ordeal

Sharing details of their ordeal online, Sibina said her daughter avoided serious injury.

She wrote: “Myself and my child, age 11, were standing at the zebra crossing waiting to cross from Vue Cinema to the Tesco garage at the retail park at 3.10pm.

“A 4×4, I think grey or dark in colour, could be a Volkswagen or another make, as unsure of the model, cut the corner, went onto the pavement and hit my child.

“Thankfully, she was not seriously hurt. She is fine other than a sore right side.”

Concerned shoppers stopped to ensure the pair were unharmed, just moments after the ordeal.

The incident has been reported to the police.

The family are asking people in the area at the time to review their dashcam footage.

Police have confirmed enquiries into the matter are ongoing.

In a statement, A police spokesperson said: “Around 3.15pm on Sunday, May 25, we received a report of a collision involving a car and an 11-year-old female pedestrian on Eastfield Way, Inverness.

“The girl did not require medical treatment. Enquiries are ongoing.”

