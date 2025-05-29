Fears of Highland ‘war on motorists’ as region-wide 20mph speed limit moves ahead due to road safety fears

Drivers will face permanent 20mph limits across the Highlands as new road safety measures have been agreed.

This is despite the council being accused of fighting a “war on motorists” with several councillors asking for the 20mph limits to be dropped.

The reduced speed limit scheme was brought in across 125 Highland locations in September 2023.

The results of the pilot scheme found the speed of those travelling above 20mph had dropped by an average of 2mph since the new limits were introduced.

Other councillors said the speed limit change had improved road safety in the Highlands and back the plans.

‘Stop this war on motorists’

Skye councillor Ruraidh Stewart called on the council to drop the 20mph limit.

He said the pilot scheme had “achieved a negligible change for a colossal price tag to taxpayers.”

The project was funded through the Scottish Government with over £5 million spent on the scheme to date.

Highland Council has received £327,000 for being an “early adopter” of the scheme.

Councillor Stewart added: “A blanket speed limit shouldn’t be imposed across all of the Highlands.”

Highland folk ‘haven’t been listened to on this’

Culloden councillor Trish Robertson said she was getting “a lot of emails from folk who feel they haven’t been listened to on this.”

Highland Council only received 302 responses during the main consultation period of the proposals.

With the latest population data from 2023, this represents 0.13% of the highland population.

Representations were split 43% for the 20mph limits, 51% against, with 6% neutral.

Councillor Robertson added: “Many communities just don’t want a 20mph speed limit.”

She asked councillors to consider reviewing the changes in a year and giving communities the power to remove the speed limit if they chose to.

Calls for road safety and to protect Highland children

A number of councillors rallied around to support the new speeds, citing the majority of the supporting consultation responses mentioned improved safety.

Inverness councillor Michael Cameron said: “I have way, way too much experience of the devastation that serious traffic accidents can cause.

“Speed is categorically the largest factor that determines whether an accident is minor or major.

“I really hope that this is the start of us viewing excessive speed in much the same way as we view drink driving.”

Badenoch and Strathspey councillors Russell Jones and Bill Lobban said the new speeds had been “well received” in their area.

Convenor Mr Lobban was not voting during the proceedings but urged councillors to consider the improvements to children’s safety from vehicles moving at a slower 20mph.

He asked: “Is a few extra seconds added to your busy life more important than a child’s whole life?”

Following the vote the council will now move ahead with creating a “permanent” road traffic order.

The final proposal will introduce permanent 20mph limits on about 370 miles of Highland roads.

You can find a list of all the 20mph areas here.

