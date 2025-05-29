Fears of Highland ‘war on motorists’ as region-wide 20mph speed limit moves ahead due to road safety fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fears of Highland ‘war on motorists’ as region-wide 20mph speed limit moves ahead due to road safety fears

The council will now move to bring in a permanent traffic order to introduce 20mph limits in 125 Highland communities.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
20mph sign
20 miles an hour through residential areas is set to be the new Highland standard. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.

Drivers will face permanent 20mph limits across the Highlands as new road safety measures have been agreed.

This is despite the council being accused of fighting a “war on motorists” with several councillors asking for the 20mph limits to be dropped.

The reduced speed limit scheme was brought in across 125 Highland locations in September 2023.

The results of the pilot scheme found the speed of those travelling above 20mph had dropped by an average of 2mph since the new limits were introduced.

Other councillors said the speed limit change had improved road safety in the Highlands and back the plans.

‘Stop this war on motorists’

Skye councillor Ruraidh Stewart called on the council to drop the 20mph limit.

He said the pilot scheme had “achieved a negligible change for a colossal price tag to taxpayers.”

Traffic on the A96 in the centre of Nairn.
Trunk roads like the A96 through Nairn are under Transport Scotland control and not included. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The project was funded through the Scottish Government with over £5 million spent on the scheme to date.

Highland Council has received £327,000 for being an “early adopter” of the scheme.

Councillor Stewart added: “A blanket speed limit shouldn’t be imposed across all of the Highlands.”

Highland folk ‘haven’t been listened to on this’

Culloden councillor Trish Robertson said she was getting “a lot of emails from folk who feel they haven’t been listened to on this.”

Highland Council only received 302 responses during the main consultation period of the proposals.

Consultation responses also said 20mph limits have made it safer for cyclists. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.

With the latest population data from 2023, this represents 0.13% of the highland population.

Representations were split 43% for the 20mph limits, 51% against, with 6% neutral.

Councillor Robertson added: “Many communities just don’t want a 20mph speed limit.”

She asked councillors to consider reviewing the changes in a year and giving communities the power to remove the speed limit if they chose to.

Calls for road safety and to protect Highland children

A number of councillors rallied around to support the new speeds, citing the majority of the supporting consultation responses mentioned improved safety.

Inverness councillor Michael Cameron said: “I have way, way too much experience of the devastation that serious traffic accidents can cause.

“Speed is categorically the largest factor that determines whether an accident is minor or major.

“I really hope that this is the start of us viewing excessive speed in much the same way as we view drink driving.”

Badenoch and Strathspey councillors Russell Jones and Bill Lobban said the new speeds had been “well received” in their area.

Badenoch and Strathspey councillor Bill Lobban. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Convenor Mr Lobban was not voting during the proceedings but urged councillors to consider the improvements to children’s safety from vehicles moving at a slower 20mph.

He asked: “Is a few extra seconds added to your busy life more important than a child’s whole life?”

Following the vote the council will now move ahead with creating a “permanent” road traffic order.

The final proposal will introduce permanent 20mph limits on about 370 miles of Highland roads.

You can find a list of all the 20mph areas here.

