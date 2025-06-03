Old High Church in Inverness has £50,000 slashed from sale price with most viewers ‘time wasters’

The asking price for the oldest church in Inverness has been slashed by more than a third after an aborted sale last year.

The Church of Scotland voted to shut down the Old High on Church Street as part of nationwide cost-cutting measures.

Following its last service in January 2022, the 18th Century A-listed church was put on the market for offers over £150,000.

An offer for the historic building was accepted by the Church of Scotland the following year, raising hopes of a bright new future.

However, last November, the religious institution said that the sale had fallen through.

The site was then re-advertised, with its asking price now being reduced to £95,500.

The Press and Journal visited the Old High to find out more about the reasons behind huge price drop and the future for the Inverness church.

Time wasters and no offers for Old High

We were welcomed by Christine Mackenzie, the Old High St Stephen’s session clerk.

The beautiful interior of the building remains unchanged since the last service and Ms Mackenzie explained it is “still in good condition.”

However, she admits that it has been slowly deteriorating.

“It’ll be nice for someone to take it over and give it the loving care it deserves,” she said.

When asked about the price slash, she explained it was driven by “two reasons.”

She said: “One is that we haven’t got any offers and it’s been on the market for two years.

“And because the building has been empty for so long, it’s costing us £2,000 a month to insure it.”

However, she added that maintenance costs are “minimum” at the moment because the building has not been used.

The session clerk revealed that they had two viewings last week. However, she is not hopeful of an offer.

She said: “We’re getting quite a few viewings, but most of them are time wasters.

“You come here, spend around one hour with them, and you never hear another word.”

Hopes for ‘some kind of community use’

According to Rightmove, with appropriate listed building approvals, the building could be reconverted into a day nursery, museum, art gallery, public library, theatre or restaurant among other uses.

Ms Mackenzie believes the church has “lots of potential.”

However, she admits she would like to see it put to “some kind of community use.”

She said: “It’s the oldest church in Inverness, it’s cherished by the people in Inverness.

“I know the people who do the city centre tours, they always take the people to the site and it’s a shame they can’t come inside.”

She added that her favourite parts of the church are the “beautifully carved lectern” and the font.

“It makes me think of the times children got baptised here,” she recalls with a smile.

Ms Mackenzie continued: “It’s depressing to hear churches are closing and being sold, ripping out the heart of the community, particularly in rural areas.

“But they are no longer viable, the money isn’t there because attendance and membership are down, so the money is not coming in and you can’t spend what you don’t have.”

Church decision to lower price following ‘disappointment’

A Church of Scotland spokesman told the Press and Journal it has lowered the price in the hope of attracting bids.

He acknowledged the building’s continuing costs to the congregation had contributed to the decision.

The spokesman said: “Although the Old High Church building is not in use, it continues to be a financial cost to the congregation of Old High St Stephen’s, which is responsible for rates and insurance and the other costs associated with the care of one of the city’s oldest and most historically significant buildings, using up resources which might otherwise be invested in mission and the wider work of the church.

“With the ending of rates relief and following the disappointment of a potential sale falling through last November following 12 months of negotiations, the kirk session has taken the decision to lower the asking price for the building in the hope that this will lead to a successful outcome for both the congregation and Old High, enabling it to be preserved for future generations, and the wider Inverness and Highland community

“The congregations of the Old High and St Stephen’s united in 2005 and it was decided to release the Old High building after the charge became vacant in 2020 when the united congregation agreed that the St Stephen’s building was better suited to the future needs of their mission.

“The decision to sell the Old High building was taken against the background of radical reforms underway across the Church of Scotland to provide well equipped, accessible and sustainable spaces in the right places.

“The Church owns thousands of properties, far more than required to achieve our primary mission of sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ and serving our local communities.

“Having fewer congregational buildings reduces pressure on congregational finances, freeing up funds and general income for other Church missional activities and a more sustainable and realistic situation.

“As with all A-listed buildings, the Church of Scotland will work with potential buyers and interested parties to determine the best future for the building.”

Exclusive interior photos of Inverness Old High Church

The Old High Church dates from the late 18th Century.

However, the tower may date from as early as the 14th Century with its lowest section almost certainly being the oldest structure in Inverness.

On the tower’s wall, there are several holes. Ms Mackenzie explained that the legend says they may be bullet holes from the Jacobite Rebellion

“They executed people in the graveyard, but I am not convinced they are from that,” she said.

The Old High stands on a low hill known as St Michael’s Mount.

St Columba is said to have preached here in 565AD in his mission to convert the Picts.

There has been a religious building on the site for the past 1,500 years, with the first one reportedly being a primitive Celtic Christian church.

The Old High had its last service in January 2022, and since then, it has been closed to the public.

In Pictures: Inside Old High Church in Inverness

Inside the Old High’s tower