Inverness

Donations pour in to safeguard Inverness creative studio ‘at crisis point’

Owner Johanne Kemp fears they are weeks away from closure due to ongoing budget constraints. 

By Michelle Henderson
The black facade of the Clay Studio in Inverness with a car park to the right.
A crowdfunder has raised more than £2,000 to safeguard a community creative studio in the city's Merkinch area from closure. Image: Google Maps

Inverness residents have rallied together to help save a creative studio from closure.

The Clay Studio in the city’s Merkinch area put forth a desperate plea for assistance after finding themselves at “crisis point.”

Owner Johanne Kemp fears they are weeks away from closure due to ongoing budget constraints.

The Grant Street studio offers a creative space for local youths to boost their wellbeing.

However, staff behind the venture say time is of the essence.

‘We need your help to keep Clay Studio alive’

This week, a £3,000 crowdfunder was launched with hopes of keeping the lights on.

The money will be invested to finance emergency kiln repairs and cover core costs.

Black facade of The Clay Studio.
Operators of the Inverness studio say they are at a crisis point. Image: Google Maps.

At the time of writing, over £2,900 had been raised to support the Inverness studio.

In a statement released by staff, they urged the community to stand with them, writing: “We’re at a crisis point — and we need your help to keep Clay Studio alive.

“Clay Studio is more than clay, kilns and creativity. It’s a lifeline in Merkinch — a place where young people find purpose, where families gather, where art heals, and where our community grows together.

“We are a vital part of a neighbourhood that too often goes unheard. But now, without urgent support, we are at real risk of closing by the end of June.

“We are urgently asking for a minimum of £3,000, but every pound raised beyond that will go directly to the wages, youth programmes and long-term survival of our beloved charity.”

Grant Street in Inverness.
The studio is located on Grant Street in the city’s Merkinch area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Donations pour in to support Merkinch venture

Johanne’s father, Pete, took to the comments to help keep his daughter’s decade-long venture out of the red.

He wrote: “Please, if you are able to help.

“My daughter has built the studio up over the last 9-10 years to great success, which I am immensely proud of.

“Unfortunately, due to a lack of funding from local councils and our government are in dire straits and will close down at the end of next month if funding is not forthcoming.

“As she says, all help will be gratefully received, no matter how small.

“If Merkinch is to improve, charity-funded organisations like the Clay Studio are vital to this community. Thank you.”

