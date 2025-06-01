Man arrested and two in hospital after ‘serious assault’ in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man arrested and two in hospital after ‘serious assault’ in Inverness

Police and emergency services were called to Craigton Avenue on Sunday evening.

By Alberto Lejarraga
officers at Craigton Avenue
Officers remain at Craigton Avenue in Inverness following the incident. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a “serious assault” in Inverness.

Several police vehicles and ambulances were sent to Craigton Avenue, in the Merkinch area, around 7:30pm on Sunday, June 1.

It followed reports of two injured people at a property.

A woman and a man were taken to Raigmore Hospital with what are described as “serious injuries.”

Officers have confirmed that this was a “contained incident” and are not looking for anyone else in connection.

Inquiries are ongoing.

police at the scene
A section of the road is still taped off. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson 

Several officers remain at the scene and it is understood there will be police presence for the rest of the night.

A section of the road remains cordoned off.

After 11pm, some neighbours were outside their homes commenting on the incident.

A woman said: “I was home and I heard the police sirens.

Another explained: “I was on my way back home and an ambulance was flying behind me.”

Conversation