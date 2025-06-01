Inverness Man arrested and two in hospital after ‘serious assault’ in Inverness Police and emergency services were called to Craigton Avenue on Sunday evening. By Alberto Lejarraga June 1 2025, 10:16 pm June 1 2025, 10:16 pm Share Man arrested and two in hospital after ‘serious assault’ in Inverness Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6770091/serious-assault-inverness-craigton-avenue/ Copy Link 0 comment Officers remain at Craigton Avenue in Inverness following the incident. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a “serious assault” in Inverness. Several police vehicles and ambulances were sent to Craigton Avenue, in the Merkinch area, around 7:30pm on Sunday, June 1. It followed reports of two injured people at a property. A woman and a man were taken to Raigmore Hospital with what are described as “serious injuries.” Two in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after Inverness assault Officers have confirmed that this was a “contained incident” and are not looking for anyone else in connection. Inquiries are ongoing. A section of the road is still taped off. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson Several officers remain at the scene and it is understood there will be police presence for the rest of the night. A section of the road remains cordoned off. After 11pm, some neighbours were outside their homes commenting on the incident. A woman said: “I was home and I heard the police sirens. Another explained: “I was on my way back home and an ambulance was flying behind me.”
