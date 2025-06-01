Man arrested and two in hospital after ‘serious assault’ in Inverness

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a “serious assault” in Inverness.

Several police vehicles and ambulances were sent to Craigton Avenue, in the Merkinch area, around 7:30pm on Sunday, June 1.

It followed reports of two injured people at a property.

A woman and a man were taken to Raigmore Hospital with what are described as “serious injuries.”

Two in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after Inverness assault

Officers have confirmed that this was a “contained incident” and are not looking for anyone else in connection.

Inquiries are ongoing.

Several officers remain at the scene and it is understood there will be police presence for the rest of the night.

A section of the road remains cordoned off.

After 11pm, some neighbours were outside their homes commenting on the incident.

A woman said: “I was home and I heard the police sirens.

Another explained: “I was on my way back home and an ambulance was flying behind me.”