Man charged after death of Inverness woman

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Craigton Avenue.

Police and paramedics were scrambled to the street in the South Kessock area of the city, on Sunday evening following reports of a ‘serious assault.’

A 55-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were rushed to Raigmore Hospital with serious injuries.

On Monday, the accused was charged with attempted murder.

Police have now confirmed the woman died in hospital later that day due to the extent of her injuries.

The 30-year-old man has now been charged in connection with her death.

He is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

Officers cordoned off the residential street shortly after 7.30pm on Sunday.

Forensic officers were seen entering the Craigton Avenue property as enquiries into the incident were conducted.