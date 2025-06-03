Inverness family home approved for short-term let amidst accusations of ‘lies’ and ‘slander’ about light pollution and privacy worries

A short-term let near Inverness has been approved despite neighbours raising concerns their lives would be disturbed by incoming holidaymakers.

Both the applicant and neighbours came head-to-head at a licensing meeting when the application was decided.

They argued over light pollution, garden privacy and allegations over a “sub-standard” refurbishment of the property.

However, the applicant assured they would do “everything they could” to resolve any issues neighbours may have.

Councillors then approved the application, despite concerns from some members objections were not being listened to.

Neighbour accuses owners of ‘blatant lie’ over privacy

The four-bedroom property in Balloch has already been on local resident Neil Davidson’s radar after a “previous disruptive neighbour” stayed at the property.

Both Mr Davidson and property owner Lisa Jack were present at the committee to defend their views.

After applicant Lisa Jack said there was no view into Mr Davidson’s garden through a window, he accused Miss Jack of a “blatant lie.”

He said there were actually two windows in view of his garden.

Miss Jack then admitted the second window did face the garden, but stressed: “We can’t see into anything.”

Light pollution bothering neighbour ‘for weeks’

Mr Davidson also raised concerns of light pollution spilling into his home during the night from a light that was “on for weeks.”

This eventually escalated into Mr Davidson contacting the council to have the light turned off.

Miss Jack said if she had been contacted personally, the light would have been switched off within minutes, which it is currently.

She then asked Mr Davidson to confirm the light was no longer an issue, to which Mr Davidson replied: “I don’t know, it’s summer.”

He said he would need to check again in winter to see if the light was still an issue.

Miss Jack called Mr Davidson’s accusations of lying “disheartening.”

Accusations of sub-standard refurbishment ‘slander’

In their written objection, Mr and Mrs Davidson spoke of their worries of holidaymakers having open fires in the garden, “domestic fights” and “abandoning” cars on the road.

They also called into question renovation work on the property’s conservatory, in which they accused Miss Jack of covering “rotten wood”.

In response, Miss Jack told councillors the accusations of a “sub-standard refurbishment” were “slander”.

She said: “We have completed the renovations on the property to a high standard,” stressing that all rotten wood had been removed.

“It is now ready to be rented out in very good condition,” Miss Jack added.

Mr Davidson again refuted Miss Jack and said she had “blatantly lied” in saying wood had been removed.

What were other issues were raised by objectors?

In total, there were 12 separate objections submitted about the application, including from Balloch Community Council.

In their objections, residents said they were unhappy with the potential local disturbance that could come from the property as a holiday let.

Rachel Campbell-Arkell, on behalf of Balloch Community Council, said they “oppose the use of entire properties for short term lets” and raised concerns it was taking a family home off the market.

Part of the discussion revolved around the owner’s decision to sell the property, after originally purchasing the house with a view to move there in the future.

During this period, a short-term let application was submitted.

Miss Jack explained the short-term let will only be used as a fallback if the sale falls through, as they now have no intention of living in the property.

Miss Jack added: “At the end of the day, we aren’t here to upset anybody.”

She said they would do “everything we could” to resolve any future issues.

Councillors approve short-term let despite objecting views

After the discussions had concluded, councillors said they were sympathetic with the objectors but moved ahead with granting the short-term let.

This was due to the nature of the objector’s comments not being relevant to the final decision of the application, which is based on Scottish Government legislation.

Councillor Duncan Macpherson expressed his frustration councillors were unable to take objector’s views on board when deciding on the application.

He asked council officers: “What advice can you give to these neighbours?

“It would appear to me that our committee is impotent because we have no powers whatsoever to object.”

The Inverness councillor was reminded by officers the licensing committee was “not a political committee” and councillors have to deal with the “legislation in front of you.”

Mr Macpherson said he was later asked to leave the meeting and was not able to return for the afternoon discussion.

At the close of proceedings, committee chairman Sean Kennedy spoke to objectors and said: “We do listen to people, I promise you.”

Mr Kennedy then agreed there was no substantial evidence to dismiss the application and the short-term let was approved.

