‘It’s always been my dream to come here’: What do international tourists think of Loch Ness?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Inverness

‘It’s always been my dream to come here’: What do international tourists think of Loch Ness?

The P&J was welcomed on board a Jacobite Loch Ness cruise ship where staff also described their Nessie sightings over the years.

Tourists on Loch Ness cruise.
Visitors soaked up the atmosphere and weather on Loch Ness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

It was raining heavily at Dochgarrock Lock, but hundreds of tourists were still queuing to hop on board their Loch Ness cruise.

The P&J was invited to a boat trip by Jacobite Loch Ness Cruises for the 50th anniversary of the company.

After interviewing owner Freda Newton, who spoke about how the company has grown 10 times bigger in the last 20 years, we jumped on board the firm’s Contemplation Cruise.

It was a two-hour trip with a brief stop at Urquhart Castle before sailing back to Dochgarrock at the northern tip of Loch Ness.

During the voyage we spoke to people on the boat about what has brought them to Loch Ness and their stories from the area, including: 

  • Tour guide John Clarke and skipper Gordon Siegal who spoke about their own Nessie sightings in 1975 and 2024.
  • Visitors who had travelled long distances specifically to see Loch Ness for themselves.
  • Why some tourists were even glad to have rain to add to their atmospheric voyage on Loch Ness.
  • And from those who live closer to the beauty spot but were keen to show it off to visitors.

Rain adds to ‘lifelong dream’ of visiting Loch Ness

Billy and Jennifer Clyburn, their children Sadie, 9 and Nora, 7, and grandparents John and Adele Wadden, joined the trip at Urquhart Castle.

Jennifer, 40, said they had chosen the destination because she and her husband have Scottish heritage.

She explained: “We’re here to see where our ancestors came from.

cruise sails Loch Ness
The boat sails across Loch Ness during the Contemplation Cruise. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“And we’re all fans of Outlander”, she joked.

The family was enjoying their time in Inverness after a few days in Edinburgh.

Speaking about Loch Ness, the family said: “It’s iconic. Our tour guide reminded us of the Loch Ness monster. We wanted to see the beauty of Scotland, and we knew we’d see it here.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Clarke, 39, highlighted to us that his family was there for the 40th birthday of his wife Tarryn.

The South African couple, who now live in Manchester, were enjoying their cruise experience with their son Trystan, 15 and Kayleigh, 10.

Wadden family
The Wadden family enjoys their cruise experience. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The mum-of-two explained: “This has always been a dream of mine to come to Loch Ness.

“Since the 40th is a big birthday celebration why not take it off my bucket list?”

The 40-year-old said the Loch is “absolutely lovely” and added that she did not mind the rainy weather.

She said: “I heard the tour guide apologising for the weather today. I was like, please don’t apologise.

“You see Loch ness on a clear day and it’s beautiful but having weather like this today that gives it that majestic feel,” she said.

Clarke family
The Clarke family. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She continued: “It almost brings out Nessie; it’s almost the weather you expect her to pop out at. It’s beautiful.

“The cruise experience has been absolutely spectacular. The views you get from the cruise, you don’t get them from the land.”

Meanwhile, French couple Jason, 25, and Pauline, 26, were enjoying a romantic holiday.

They said: “We wanted to explore Loch Ness. I think Scotland is one of the places you hear about when growing up.

“The cruise ship experience is really nice. We have explored Loch from the shore, and we prefer to see it on the boat.”

No Nessie sightings but tourists not disappointed

Mother and daughter Cyndee, 52, and Josiane, 82, from Montreal in Canada, were seeing Loch Ness as part of an 18-day holiday across Scotland.

Cyndee said they had “always wanted to see Loch Ness”.

They said: “You can’t come to Scotland without seeing Loch Ness. We saw Loch Lomond too. They are both beautiful.

boat near Urquhart Castle
Drone shot of the boat at Urquhart Castle. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“The boat experience is great even despite the rain; you can’t come to Scotland and mind the rain; you just have to be ready for it.”

Regarding Loch Ness, they were impressed by how “wide and large it is” and said their favourite part is Urquhart Castle.

“We saw the castle yesterday on foot and seeing it from the water is a different experience,” they said.

mother and daughter
Josiane and her daughter Cyndee enjoyed the Loch Ness experience despite the rain. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Husband and wife Werner, 75, and Sabina Wolff, 70, from Brandenburg in Germany, were also seeing Loch Ness as part of a tour around Scotland.

Ms Wolff said Loch Ness is “very nice” despite not seeing Nessie.

She said: “The castle and the nature are beautiful, but all of Scotland is beautiful.

Family from Germany
The Wolff family enjoying Loch Ness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We enjoyed this experience, it was very very good and enjoyed the views.”

Meanwhile, the Samuel family, from South India, were also enjoying the boat trip.

Sam, who lives in Inverness, said: “We all live in Scotland and work as care workers, but they live in Glasgow.

the samuel family
The Samuel Family during the cruise. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“They are in Inverness for a visit, and I thought this was a good idea to show them around. It’s a good experience for money.”

Jacobite Loch Ness Cruises staff speak about their own Nessie sightings

Tour guide John Clarke, 65, was telling passengers to keep an eye on the water as Nessie could come out at any time.

Mr Clarke, who is retired but does the tours two days a week, said he may have seen the Loch Ness monster last summer.

John Clarke during the tour
John Clarke, volunteer tour guide, during the Contemplation Cruise. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He explained: “I saw something like a whale coming out of the water in front of us, it came out once and then went down. What it was, I don’t know.

“It was during the first sailing of the day just after we left the port. It’s the only time I’ve seen her.”

We also spoke to Gordon Siegal, 72, who has been a skipper for more than 50 years since he was 21.

Gordon Siegal
Gordon Siegel claims he saw Nessie in Lochend in 1975. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Siegal, who said that he “will never retire”, has worked all across the world.

The experienced skipper revealed he saw Nessie back in 1975.

He said: “It looked like a whale’s back.

“I was working on a boat when it happened, near Aldourie Castle at Lochend.”

Read more from Inverness

Conversation