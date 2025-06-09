Inverness priest ‘can’t drive to give last rites’ after stones used to smash up car

An Inverness priest has been left unable to carry out his sacred duties after a shocking incident as he was preparing to visit a hospitalised parishioner.

Father Domenico Zanré discovered his car had been attacked with a barrage of stones while parked outside St Columba’s Church in Culloden.

He was stunned to find an array of missiles lying around the vehicle.

They had been hurled again and again at its windscreen, windows and bodywork.

Father Zanré said the size of the stones and the force used leads him to believe there must have been multiple attackers.

He is currently relying upon the kindness of parishioners to help get him to Mass and other duties.

The car – parked overnight outside his home, which is attached to St. Columba’s Church – had 26 points of damage, including a smashed windscreen.

It cannot be driven and may even be written-off.

Police are currently investigating the incident, while Inverness South Councillor Duncan Macpherson branded the attack “despicable”.

‘This is heart-breaking for me and the wider community’

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Father Zanré said: “It is heart-breaking, not just for me personally but also for the parish and the wider community.

“I cover quite a wide area – from Tomatin to Culloden, Tornagrain, Croy and Nairn – and a car is essential. ”

Father Zanré typically carries out Saturday evening Vigil mass, along with Sunday Mass duties at three different churches each weekend.

As a result of the vandalism, the priest had to rely on a parishioner to take him to Inverness to conduct a mass at St. Mary’s Church.

The damage to his car also prevented Father Zanré from being available for on-call work over the weekend.

‘A car is essential for ministry’

As well as visiting the sick and housebound, Father Zanré is often called out in the night by the family of a dying relative, to give them last rites.

He said: “I often get call outs to Raigmore at night and I am also called to visit sick people at home or in care homes.

“A car is essential for ministry.

“I needed to get to a lady in the hospital today, but because I don’t have a car I was unable to go and see her.”

A car is also necessary for Father Zanré to visit bereaved families, to help arrange funerals and attend services.

He believes that the attack took place on Friday night, since the church is typically used by a childcare group until about 6pm on weeknights.

He added: “Judging by the sheer number of stones, the size and the force used it was definitely more than one person.

“It also clearly was not small children.

“It is just sheer mindless vandalism.

“There have sadly been various local incidents and a similar thing happened to another person in the Culloden area.”

‘This attack will shock the community’

Inverness South Councillor Duncan Macpherson shared his shock at the attack.

“This despicable behaviour by the culprits who have vandalised a clergyman’s car will certainly shock the law abiding local community,” he said.

“I wanted to reassure the priest of my and the community’s support following this most distressing of attacks.

“I would urge the public of Smithton and Culloden to please contact the police with any information that could help them with their efforts to identify the culprits”.

A police spokesperson said that they are aware of the incident and that inquiries are currently at an early stage.

Anyone who can help officers with their investigation is asked to call police on 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

