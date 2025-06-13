How six Inverness primary school pupils conquered Scotland and are now aiming to be UK flag football champions

Primary school pupils from Inverness dreaming of the NFL are on the brink of becoming UK flag football champions.

The students from Merkinch Primary School have already conquered Scotland in one of the fastest growing sports in the world.

The non-contact version of American football will make its Olympics debut in 2028 with schools across the country already taking up the fast five-a-side game.

Instead of the big hard tackles seen in the NFL, the sport uses flags on players’ hips attached to a belt – similar to touch rugby.

Youngsters at Merkinch Primary have been honing their skills for the last three years with the pupils now the best in Scotland at under-13 level.

They are now potentially on a pathway to emulate Inverness-native Jamie Gillan, who stars in the NFL for the New York Giants.

Why flag football is being taught at Inverness school

Teacher Iain Mathie has been teaching flag football to Merkinch Primary pupils in Inverness for the last four years.

Schools in the city and wider Highlands picked up the game after the NFL ran a training day for teachers to promote the growing sport.

Merkinch regularly play against other teams in the area including Bridgend Primary in Alness, Duncan Forbes Primary in Culloden and Glenurquhart Primary in Drumnadrochit.

Mr Mathie: “Teaching flag is nice and easy, I use it in PE lessons from P3 right up to P7.

“You don’t have to play the full rules for all the age groups. You can make up skill games like ‘capture the flag’ and make up little rules.

“But for kids who really want to play, you can build it up and go right into tournament matches.”

Merkinch pupils aiming to be UK flag football champions

Flag football is one of the only sports where males and females compete side-by-side on the same field as adults.

Merkinch’s six-player team was comprised exactly 50/50 of boys and girls with Clive Carroll, Junior Jamieson, Finn MacKenzie, Nevaeh MacDougall, Kali Frewin and Eloise Finaly all now Scottish champions – winning every game in the process.

The team will travel to Leeds for the UK championships next week with the players already modelling themselves on their heroes Tom Brady and Tyreek Hill.

Mr Mathie added: “This is the third year this group of players have played together and they’ve just got better and better every year.

“This has really been a big breakthrough year for them. We went to the Scottish championships with the smallest squad there, some had more than 10 players and we had only six.

“Other teams had a lot more boys, but we actually had a full 50/50 split of boys and girls too.”

