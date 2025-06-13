How six Inverness primary school pupils conquered Scotland and are now aiming to be UK flag football champions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How six Inverness primary school pupils conquered Scotland and are now aiming to be UK flag football champions

Flag football is one of the fastest growing sports in the world.

By David Mackay
Merkinch flag football team lift trophy.
The Merkinch Primary flag football team is now the best in Scotland at under 13 level. Image: AP

Primary school pupils from Inverness dreaming of the NFL are on the brink of becoming UK flag football champions.

The students from Merkinch Primary School have already conquered Scotland in one of the fastest growing sports in the world.

The non-contact version of American football will make its Olympics debut in 2028 with schools across the country already taking up the fast five-a-side game.

Instead of the big hard tackles seen in the NFL, the sport uses flags on players’ hips attached to a belt – similar to touch rugby.

Merkinch Primary, in orange, won every game at the Scottish championships. Image: AP

Youngsters at Merkinch Primary have been honing their skills for the last three years with the pupils now the best in Scotland at under-13 level.

They are now potentially on a pathway to emulate Inverness-native Jamie Gillan, who stars in the NFL for the New York Giants.

Why flag football is being taught at Inverness school

Teacher Iain Mathie has been teaching flag football to Merkinch Primary pupils in Inverness for the last four years.

Schools in the city and wider Highlands picked up the game after the NFL ran a training day for teachers to promote the growing sport.

Merkinch regularly play against other teams in the area including Bridgend Primary in Alness, Duncan Forbes Primary in Culloden and Glenurquhart Primary in Drumnadrochit.

Inverness-native Jamie Gillan plays in the NFL with the New York Giants. Image: Mark Greenwood/IPS/Shutterstock

Mr Mathie: “Teaching flag is nice and easy, I use it in PE lessons from P3 right up to P7.

“You don’t have to play the full rules for all the age groups. You can make up skill games like ‘capture the flag’ and make up little rules.

“But for kids who really want to play, you can build it up and go right into tournament matches.”

Merkinch pupils aiming to be UK flag football champions

Flag football is one of the only sports where males and females compete side-by-side on the same field as adults.

Merkinch’s six-player team was comprised exactly 50/50 of boys and girls with Clive Carroll, Junior Jamieson, Finn MacKenzie, Nevaeh MacDougall, Kali Frewin and Eloise Finaly all now Scottish champions – winning every game in the process.

The team will travel to Leeds for the UK championships next week with the players already modelling themselves on their heroes Tom Brady and Tyreek Hill.

The victorious Merkinch Primary team. Image: Iain Mathie

Mr Mathie added: “This is the third year this group of players have played together and they’ve just got better and better every year.

“This has really been a big breakthrough year for them. We went to the Scottish championships with the smallest squad there, some had more than 10 players and we had only six.

“Other teams had a lot more boys, but we actually had a full 50/50 split of boys and girls too.”

